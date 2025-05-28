NV5 Awarded $10 Million Location and Surveys Contract by North Carolina Department of Transportation

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of tech-enabled engineering, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a two-year, $10 million statewide contract by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to provide a comprehensive suite of geospatial and utility services to support statewide infrastructure planning and development.

NV5 will deliver a wide range of advanced data collection and mapping solutions, including GPS services, mobile and terrestrial high-density laser scanning, aerial image collection and mapping products using unmanned aerial systems (UAS), aerial lidar collection and processing, and elevation data acquisition. Additional services will include aerial mapping control, route location surveys, and subsurface utility engineering (SUE) to assist in the design and planning of critical transportation projects.

NV5 will also provide dedicated UAS operators and UAS operations management to ensure the quality and consistency of aerial data operations. These capabilities will play a vital role in assisting NCDOT to enhance infrastructure accuracy, safety, and project efficiency across North Carolina.

“NV5’s focus on essential infrastructure services and advanced data solutions positions us to support large-scale projects that remain critical regardless of economic conditions,” said Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5.

“This award reflects our decades-long partnership with NCDOT and reinforces our commitment to supporting reliable, efficient, and forward-looking infrastructure across North Carolina,” said Ryan Lyttle, Vice President of Survey at NV5.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a leading provider of tech-enabled engineering, testing, inspection, and consulting solutions for the built environment. The Company specializes in engineering design, asset management, and geospatial data analytics to support infrastructure resilience and building systems performance throughout the entire asset lifecycle. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Executive Vice President, Strategic Growth & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.