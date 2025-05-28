Lumanity and the Parker Institute Join Forces to Accelerate Immunotherapy Innovation

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumanity, a global life sciences strategic services partner, and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI), a collaborative consortium of the world’s leading immuno-oncology experts, today announced a strategic alliance aimed at accelerating next-generation cancer immunotherapies. By combining PICI’s translational research engine with Lumanity’s development and commercialization expertise, the partnership is designed to ensure that promising scientific breakthroughs reach patients more effectively.

The PICI Network drives progress in immuno-oncology by bringing together nearly 1,000 investigators and a wide range of collaborators across pharma, biotech and non-profits. Through this new alliance, Lumanity will offer targeted development and commercial strategy support to select programs within the PICI Network, including PICI-affiliated efforts advancing toward clinical translation, company formation or commercialization. Areas of collaboration may include disease landscape analysis, indication prioritization, target product profile development and market access strategy.

“Lumanity understands that great science alone isn’t enough—it needs a path to patients,” said Tarak Mody, PhD, Chief Business Officer at PICI. “They bring the commercial fluency and strategic lens needed to turn strong science into strong outcomes—an important part of fulfilling our mission to turn all cancers into curable diseases. Together, we’re strengthening the infrastructure that helps groundbreaking therapies reach patients with a clearer value proposition.”

Bringing a therapy to market today requires more than scientific insight — it also involves navigating regulatory scrutiny, access hurdles and evolving definitions of real-world value. This collaboration is designed to connect early discovery with the strategic foundation needed for effective delivery.

“The industry stands at a crossroads, with groundbreaking technologies presenting both new opportunities and growing complexity,” said Tom Murtagh, Global Practice Lead, Strategy & Insight at Lumanity. “Rising costs, expanding regulatory demands, and a flood of emerging data are all shifting what it takes to deliver credible evidence of value and secure patient access. Meeting that challenge requires a new kind of approach — one that flows seamlessly between early development, evidence generation and stakeholder engagement. That’s what we bring to the table, and we’re excited to work with PICI to shape bold ideas into viable, patient-ready therapies.”

“Across the immuno-oncology landscape, there’s a growing need to align deep scientific insight with real-world delivery,” said Dr. Jeff Bockman, PhD, Executive Vice President and Head of Lumanity’s Oncology Center of Excellence. “PICI’s commitment to decoding the immune system and advancing translational research aligns deeply with our own mission. Together, we hope to guide promising science through the critical decisions that will determine whether it ultimately reaches patients.”



The collaboration is designed to close persistent gaps between discovery, development, and delivery. By focusing on early decisions that shape long-term success, PICI and Lumanity help improve how—and how quickly—innovative immunotherapies reach patients.

The Lumanity and PICI teams are attending the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois, held from May 30 to June 3. Please contact us to arrange a meeting at ASCO, or for more information on the partnership.

About Lumanity

Lumanity is a global strategic services partner built to effectively blend deep scientific, clinical, medical, regulatory, and commercial expertise to support complex client decision-making and execution throughout the asset value creation and demonstration journey. Lumanity powers successful asset development and commercialization and empowers patients, providers, payers, and regulators to take timely and decisive action to accelerate and optimize access to medical advances. With offices in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia, and work conducted in over 50 countries, its 1,200+ experts work with nearly all the top pharmaceutical and more than 100 biotech companies around the world. Turning aspiration into reality, Lumanity supports over 50 payer submissions across 20+ countries, launch readiness and commercialization of 80 brands and new indications, and numerous award-winning product campaigns every year. For more information, please visit lumanity.com and connect with Lumanity on Twitter and LinkedIn

About the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy

The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization driving the next generation of cancer treatment by accelerating the development of breakthrough immune therapies to turn all cancers into curable diseases. Founded in 2016 through the vision of Sean Parker, PICI unites the nation’s top cancer centers into a collaborative consortium that fuels high-risk, high-reward science with shared goals, data, and infrastructure. Unlike traditional research models, PICI goes beyond discovery by actively advancing promising innovations through clinical testing, company formation and incubation, and commercialization. PICI has supported more than 1,000 investigators across its network and has a portfolio that includes 17 biotech ventures with over $4B raised in capital. PICI is uniquely positioned to close the gap between scientific discovery and patient access. By integrating scientific excellence with entrepreneurial execution, PICI is reimagining how cures are made, and accelerating their path to the people who need them most. Find out more at parkerici.org and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

