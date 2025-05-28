FuelCell Energy Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call on June 6, 2025 at 10 A.M. Eastern Time

DANBURY, Conn., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) -- announced the upcoming release of its second quarter 2025 results prior to the Stock Market Open on Friday, June 6, 2025. FuelCell Energy management will subsequently host a conference call with investors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, June 6, 2025, to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Participants can access the live call via webcast on the Company website or by telephone as follows:

The live webcast of this call and supporting slide presentation will be available at www.fuelcellenergy.com. To listen to the call, select ‘Investors’ on the home page, proceed to the ‘Events & Presentations’ page and then click on the ‘Webcast’ link under the June 6 th earnings call event listed.

earnings call event listed. Alternatively, participants can dial (888) 330-3181 and state FuelCell Energy or the conference ID number 1099808.

The replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the Company’s Investors’ page at www.fuelcellenergy.com approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. provides clean, reliable future-ready solutions that allow customers to access power faster and manage their emissions while keeping their operations running. Our efficient, scalable, and fuel-flexible systems—running on natural gas, biofuels, or hydrogen—provide steady baseload, grid-independent electricity worldwide. With more than 55 years of expertise and nearly 200 plants deployed, we help customers achieve their immediate and future energy goals. Learn more at www.fuelcellenergy.com.

Contacts :

Investor Relations:

ir@fce.com

203.205.2491

Media:

kblomquist@fce.com

203.546.5844