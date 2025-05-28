DeFi Dev Corp. Announces Adoption of Liquid Staking Token Technology Developed by Sanctum; DFDV Becomes the First Public Company to Invest in Liquid Staking Tokens

BOCA RATON, FL, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company” or “DeFi Dev Corp.”), the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced its adoption of liquid staking token (“LST”) technology. As part of this initiative, DeFi Dev Corp. will invest part of its SOL treasury in dfdvSOL, an LST representing stake delegated to DeFi Dev Corp. validators and built with protocol infrastructure developed by Sanctum, a provider of liquid staking solutions on the Solana blockchain.

LSTs allow users to stake their SOL tokens and receive a liquid token in return, unlocking staking rewards while maintaining liquidity. The adoption of LST technology is expected to enhance the Company’s validator operations and treasury management, consistent with its mission to maximize SOL Per Share (“SPS”) growth. SPS is DeFi Dev Corp.’s proprietary performance metric measuring the value of SOL held on the Company’s balance sheet to DFDV shares of common stock, providing investors with a clear view of the underlying value of its treasury allocation.

The adoption of Sanctum technology also supports the Company’s ongoing strategy to expand its presence within the Solana ecosystem and explore additional avenues for growth and ecosystem integration. This milestone makes DeFi Dev Corp. the first publicly traded company to own LSTs on Solana, further strengthening its position as the premier crypto-native treasury model for public market participants.

“This initiative extends our validator business into the rapidly growing liquid staking sector,” said Parker White, the Company’s Chief Investment Officer and Chief Operating Officer. “The adoption of dfdvSOL not only creates additional ways to drive stake to our validators and increase SOL holdings, but also advances our role as a long-term participant in the Solana ecosystem.”

How dfdvSOL works:

Users stake SOL tokens to validators operated by DeFi Dev and receive dfdvSOL tokens in return.

dfdvSOL tokens represent the underlying staked SOL plus accumulated staking rewards.

Holders can utilize dfdvSOL tokens across various decentralized finance (DeFi) and centralized finance (CeFi) applications or redeem them via the Sanctum protocol for the underlying staked SOL.

Rewards are automatically reflected in the redemption value of dfdvSOL, streamlining the user experience.

DeFi Dev Corp. intends to provide additional details regarding the rollout and integration of dfdvSOL and other LSTs in the near future.

Disclaimer: DeFi Dev Corp. receives a commission of the SOL rewards generated from its validator operations and will receive a portion of the fee imposed via the Sanctum protocol based on staking operations by dfdvSOL users. DeFi Dev Corp. is not responsible for the development, security, or operation of Sanctum’s technology or infrastructure, and is not acting on behalf of Sanctum. Users should independently evaluate the risks associated with LSTs and related technologies.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to Solana (SOL). Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) fluctuations in the market price of SOL and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of SOL below the value at which the Company’s SOL are carried on its balance sheet; (ii) volatility in our stock price, including due to future issuances of common stock and securities convertible into common stock; (iii) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (iv) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (v) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment including changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations; (vi) changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company’s SOL holdings; (vii) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (ix) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and (x) other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized, or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

