Vera Bradley, Inc. Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (the “Company”) today announced that it plans to report results for the first quarter ending May 3, 2025 of fiscal year 2026 (fiscal year ending January 31, 2026) at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.verabradley.com . Alternatively, interested parties may dial into the call at (877) 407-0779. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available through June 25, 2025. To access the recording, listeners should dial (844) 512-2921, and enter the access code 13753733.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as casual, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a digitally native, highly-engaging lifestyle brand with a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

The Company has three reportable segments: Vera Bradley Direct (“VB Direct”), Vera Bradley Indirect (“VB Indirect”), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley Full-Line and Outlet stores in the United States; Vera Bradley’s websites, www.verabradley.com, outlet.verabradley.com, and international.verabradley.com; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The VB Indirect business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 1,200 specialty retail locations throughout the United States, as well as select department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, and third-party inventory liquidators, and royalties recognized through licensing agreements related to the Vera Bradley brand. The Pura Vida segment consists of sales of Pura Vida products through the Pura Vida website, www.puravidabracelets.com, through the distribution of its products to wholesale retailers and department stores; and through its Pura Vida retail stores.