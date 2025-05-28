Aether Holdings Added to Russell Microcap® Index

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) (“Aether” or the “Company”), an emerging financial technology platform company that offers proprietary research analytics, announced that it expects to be added as a member of the Russell Microcap® Index, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 30 as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Each index within the Russell U.S. Indexes is reconstituted each year to capture the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of Wednesday, April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization and grouping them according to certain criteria. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

"Being added to the Russell Microcap® Index within just two months of our IPO is a truly exciting and rewarding milestone for Aether Holdings and validates our growth plans since going public," said Nicolas Lin, CEO of Aether Holdings. "This inclusion enhances our visibility among institutional investors and reflects the market's recognition of our novel position and strategy in the fintech space. As we continue to scale our proprietary research analytics platform and expand Alpha Edge Media, membership in the Russell Microcap® Index provides us with increased exposure to a broader investor base who can participate in our mission to democratize sophisticated market intelligence and redefine excellence in financial technology."

Investment managers and institutional investors widely use Russell indexes for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Russell’s U.S. indexes serve as the benchmark for about $10.6 trillion in assets as of the close of June 2024. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, an LSEG business, commented, “The Russell indexes have continuously adapted to the evolving dynamic U.S. economy, and it’s crucial to fully recalibrate the suite of Russell U.S. Indexes, ensuring the indexes maintain an accurate representation of the market. The transition to a semi-annual reconstitution frequency from 2026 will ensure our indexes continue to represent the market and maintain the purpose of the index as a portfolio benchmark.”

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

About Aether Holdings, Inc.



Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) is an emerging financial technology holding company focused on transforming the way investors navigate the markets. Leveraging decades of market expertise and cutting-edge technology, Aether delivers proprietary tools, data, and research to empower traders with actionable insights and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

Aether’s flagship platform, SentimenTrader.com, is designed to serve both retail and institutional investors by offering advanced sentiment analysis through the use of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. With over 20 years of sentiment data integrated into its systems, Aether aims to provide its users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level up their trading in the markets.

Aether has also established Alpha Edge Media, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to building and scaling a new generation of digital-first financial newsletter media content and brands.

Aether is committed to building an ecosystem that supports smarter, data-driven trading strategies, reinforcing its mission to empower the investing community and redefine excellence in fintech. By integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence tools with the critical thinking and analytical abilities of its team of evidence-based trading veterans, Aether aims to provide its users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level up their trading in the markets.

Find out more about Aether Holdings at https://helloaether.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Aether’s management in connection with this news release contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the timing for and anticipated benefits of Aether’s inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index as described herein. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For Aether, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to Aether’s ability to adequately market its products and services, and to develop or acquire additional products and product offerings; (ii) risks related to intense competition in the fintech and financial newsletter sector; (iii) risk related to artificial intelligence and machine learning; (iv) the inability of Aether to maintain and protect its reputation for trustworthiness and independence; (v) the inability of Aether to attract new users and subscribers and convert free users to paying subscribers; (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with operating a relatively small business a rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and Aether therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://investor.helloaether.com/#sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

