Wi-Fi 7 Market Forecasts Report 2025: Market to Grow by Over $20 Billion by 2030, Competitive Analysis of Broadcom, Cisco, HFCL, Huawei, Intel, Mediatek, Netgear, Qualcomm, TP-Link Systems, ZTE

The Wi-Fi 7 Market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 22.9 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 61.5%.
Wi-Fi 7 is the seventh generation of wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) based on the IEEE standard 802.11be with extremely high throughput (EHT) and other advances surpassing its predecessors: Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. It is designed to provide enhanced support for applications like video streaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), the Internet of Things (IoT), and smart home devices by delivering higher speed, lower latency and increased network capacity. Its 320MHz channel bandwidths - twice the bandwidth of Wi-Fi 6 - increase data transfer rates and connection performance.
The report includes:
- 32 data tables and 23 additional tables
- An updated review of the global market for Wi-Fi 7 technology
- Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2026 and 2029, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030
- Evaluation and forecast of the overall Wi-Fi 7 market size, and corresponding market share analysis by offering, location, end-use industry and region
- A look at the emerging technological trends, and the opportunities and gaps in current and future demand for Wi-Fi 7
- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand for Wi-Fi 7 due to their proprietary technologies, new products and strategic alliances
- Discussion of the industry value chain, the demand-supply gap, and factors driving the growth of the market
- A discussion of the industry's ESG challenges and practices
- Analysis of the key companies' market shares and proprietary technologies
Profiles of LeadingCompany Profiles
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- HFCL
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Intel
- Mediatek
- Netgear
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
- TP-Link Systems Inc.
- ZTE Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|74
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$22.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|61.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current and Future Market Overview
- Status of Wi-Fi 7
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Government Regulatory Authorities
- Wi-Fi Chipset Developers, OEMs and Service Providers
- System Integrators and Cloud-Based Wi-Fi Management Providers
- Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)/Connectivity Hardware Providers
- Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Public Wi-Fi Providers
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rapid Growth of IoT Technology
- Demand for High-Speed Connectivity
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- High Cost of Product
- Security and Privacy Concerns Related to Wi-Fi 7 for Businesses
- Market Opportunities
- Smart Cities and Smart Homes
- Wi-Fi-as-a-Service (WaaS)
- Demand for Extended Reality (XR) and Cloud Gaming
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies and Trends
- AI in Network Optimization
- Integration with 5G Technology
- Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Offering
- Hardware
- Solutions/Services
- Market Analysis by Location
- Indoor Location
- Outdoor Location
- Market Analysis by End User
- Manufacturing
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Transportation and Logistics
- Residential
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Leading Companies
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
- Broadcom
- MediaTek
- Intel
- Recent Developments
Chapter 7 Appendix
