Wi-Fi 7 Market Forecasts Report 2025: Market to Grow by Over $20 Billion by 2030, Competitive Analysis of Broadcom, Cisco, HFCL, Huawei, Intel, Mediatek, Netgear, Qualcomm, TP-Link Systems, ZTE

The Wi-Fi 7 Market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 22.9 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 61.5%.



Wi-Fi 7 is the seventh generation of wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) based on the IEEE standard 802.11be with extremely high throughput (EHT) and other advances surpassing its predecessors: Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. It is designed to provide enhanced support for applications like video streaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), the Internet of Things (IoT), and smart home devices by delivering higher speed, lower latency and increased network capacity. Its 320MHz channel bandwidths - twice the bandwidth of Wi-Fi 6 - increase data transfer rates and connection performance.



The report includes:

32 data tables and 23 additional tables

An updated review of the global market for Wi-Fi 7 technology

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2026 and 2029, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

Evaluation and forecast of the overall Wi-Fi 7 market size, and corresponding market share analysis by offering, location, end-use industry and region

A look at the emerging technological trends, and the opportunities and gaps in current and future demand for Wi-Fi 7

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand for Wi-Fi 7 due to their proprietary technologies, new products and strategic alliances

Discussion of the industry value chain, the demand-supply gap, and factors driving the growth of the market

A discussion of the industry's ESG challenges and practices

Analysis of the key companies' market shares and proprietary technologies

Profiles of LeadingCompany Profiles

Broadcom

Cisco Systems Inc.

HFCL

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel

Mediatek

Netgear

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

TP-Link Systems Inc.

ZTE Corp.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 74 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 61.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current and Future Market Overview

Status of Wi-Fi 7

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Government Regulatory Authorities

Wi-Fi Chipset Developers, OEMs and Service Providers

System Integrators and Cloud-Based Wi-Fi Management Providers

Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)/Connectivity Hardware Providers

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Public Wi-Fi Providers

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rapid Growth of IoT Technology

Demand for High-Speed Connectivity

Market Restraints/Challenges

High Cost of Product

Security and Privacy Concerns Related to Wi-Fi 7 for Businesses

Market Opportunities

Smart Cities and Smart Homes

Wi-Fi-as-a-Service (WaaS)

Demand for Extended Reality (XR) and Cloud Gaming

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies and Trends

AI in Network Optimization

Integration with 5G Technology

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Offering

Hardware

Solutions/Services

Market Analysis by Location

Indoor Location

Outdoor Location

Market Analysis by End User

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Residential

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Leading Companies

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Broadcom

MediaTek

Intel

Recent Developments

Chapter 7 Appendix

