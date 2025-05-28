Rolling Derby launches first-ever global cannabis joint rolling competition, sponsored by RAW Rolling Papers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis culture is about to celebrate one of its most essential yet underappreciated skills as the first-ever professional joint rolling competition kicks off this summer. The Rolling Derby, the brainchild of a team of cannabis industry veterans with over 30 years of combined experience, will transform a respected but uncelebrated skill into America's first professional speed rolling competition.

At its core, the Rolling Derby is an authentic celebration of speed, craft, and culture, challenging participants to roll the perfect joint against the clock. The inaugural season will feature both a global online competition open to cannabis enthusiasts worldwide, as well as a series of high-profile live events across California venues. Each series will run over the course of 4 months, culminating in its own championship final featuring the sixteen fastest rollers.

The Online Derby welcomes participants 21 and over from around the globe to put their speed rolling skills to the test. Submissions open on May 28, 2025 and close on June 30, 2025. To enter, participants must post their video to X or YouTube using the hashtag #rollingderby. For this stage, challengers must roll a 1-gram joint starting from whole nugs, with the timer beginning the moment the rolling paper is touched. The 16 fastest rolls will proceed to the championship bracket, with prizes for finalists. Full submission guidelines can be found on rollingderby.com .

The next Live Derby will take place on May 31, 2025 at the Transbay Challenge VI Finals in Los Angeles, California. Tickets can be purchased online at bud.com/rolling-derby/.

"The Rolling Derby turns what happens every day in millions of homes into a spectator sport that celebrates real craftsmanship," said Dean Arbit, CEO of bud.com, the e-commerce platform behind the competition. "We're taking something that's part of cannabis culture's DNA and elevating it to showcase the incredible dexterity and expertise that goes into a perfect roll. This isn't just about speed, it's really about bringing deserved recognition to a foundational skill."

Josh Kesselman, founder and CEO of RAW Rolling Papers, the main sponsor of the Rolling Derby, explained why sponsoring the Rolling Derby was a natural fit: "The Rolling Derby celebrates the real artistry of rolling culture, and that is what RAW® is all about," he says. "I created RAW® to let the true rolling and smoking experience shine through, and this competition is all about showcasing that same authentic craft. For the past two decades we’ve worked hard to make the RAW® brand synonymous with rolling excellence, and we’re thrilled to always support the culture that's supported us from day one. We all get higher together!"

The Online Derby, which will be hosted on X, taps into a massive existing audience. With over 2.6 billion impressions generated across partner networks in 2024 alone, the Rolling Derby team brings unparalleled reach within the cannabis community.

Parker Beck, whose WeedPorns social media properties have generated billions of organic impressions, emphasized the cultural significance: "The Rolling Derby is tapping into something that's always existed but never had a spotlight. From the countless DMs I get of people showing off their rolling skills, I knew there was an audience hungry for this. We're creating a platform where the fastest hands finally get the recognition they deserve while bringing together a community that spans every demographic imaginable."

"What makes the Rolling Derby special is how it brings a core piece of cannabis consumer culture to the level of professional competition," said Jimi Devine, veteran cannabis journalist and competition host. "I've spent over a decade covering cannabis and producing cannabis events, and the combination of raw talent, split-second decision making, and years of practice creates moments of genuine drama that even non-consumers can appreciate."

"This is the birth of a new competitive category," added Arbit. "We're creating authentic visibility for brands that genuinely understand this culture, while giving participants a chance to showcase skills that have largely gone uncelebrated in mainstream cannabis conversations."

The Rolling Derby represents a unique sponsorship opportunity for brands looking to connect authentically with cannabis culture's most influential consumers. With category exclusivity and natural product integration, sponsors gain access to a highly engaged audience of cultural connectors who influence purchasing decisions across the cannabis market.

For more information about competing or sponsoring, visit rollingderby.com or follow @rollingderby on X.

About Bud.com

bud.com is a premier online destination for legal THC and cannabinoid products, offering a diverse selection of flower, prerolls, edibles, vapes, seeds and more. Collaborating with trusted cultivators and manufacturers, bud.com ensures that all products are lab-tested for quality and compliance. With discreet, fast shipping available across the United States, customers can conveniently order their favorite cannabis products online. Whether you're seeking relaxation, relief, or recreation, bud.com provides a seamless shopping experience tailored to your needs.

The Rolling Derby is the first professional cannabis joint rolling competition, celebrating the speed, craft, and culture of hand-rolling. With both global online competitions and live events, the Derby brings together elite rollers and everyday enthusiasts in a celebration of cannabis craftsmanship. Backed by industry veterans with established reputations in cannabis media, events, and e-commerce, the Rolling Derby combines authentic cultural engagement with professional production values. Learn more at rollingderby.com .

About HBI Innovations

About HBI International (HBI Innovations)

HBI International, now HBI Innovations, is the independent, world-famous provider of high-quality rolling papers, cones, and other smoking innovations, including the legendary RAW® brand, the unbleached rolling papers that are used by millions worldwide. In addition to RAW®, HBI distributes incredibly popular brands such as Elements, Juicy Jay's, and Kingpin and has grown its portfolio to more than 2,500 SKUs and numerous patents. Under the leadership of its founder Josh Kesselman, HBI is dedicated to operating under a philosophy that prioritizes both product excellence and ethical business practices. The company’s humanitarian efforts, RAW Giving , has donated more than $2.5 million in direct cash contributions, plus in-kind contributions of about $200,000, to a wide variety of charities and causes, including clean water, animal rescue, reforestation, and more.

