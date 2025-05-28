New Episode Now Streaming on Alpha Liquid Podcast, How to Access Powerful AI Agent Tools With Eliza Systems

Miami, FL, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest episode of the Alpha Liquid Podcast, hosted by Matthew Mousa features a thought-provoking conversation with Logan Golema, one of the leading minds behind Eliza Systems, the world’s most trending open-source AI agent framework on GitHub.

Listen now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMBS2cH-oK8

In this wide-ranging interview, Logan shares his journey from crypto to AI, the mission behind Eliza Systems, and how the project is democratizing access to powerful AI agent creation tools. Together, they unpack the technical and societal implications of agents that can operate autonomously—or with human oversight—and what the future holds for open-source innovation in AI.

Key Discussion Topics:

Democratizing access to AI agent creation



Building the world’s #1 trending GitHub repository



Human oversight vs. autonomous agents



AI and regulatory challenges



The gig economy’s collision with intelligent agents



The ethics and potential of neural enhancements



Markets as mechanisms for governance

Listen Now on YouTube and Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

About Alpha Liquid Podcast

The Alpha Liquid Podcast delivers high-level insights at the intersection of crypto, markets, and innovation. Hosted by Matthew Mousa, each episode features unfiltered conversations with builders, researchers, and investors shaping the future of digital finance.

Sponsored by the Alpha Liquid Terminal— Alpha Liquid Terminal, the first and only all assets investment platform that merges crypto, RWAs, equities, private markets and derivatives enhanced by AI analysts, agentic execution, utilizing a secure multi-asset and multi-party compliance vault system. Visit altx.finance to learn more and join the waitlist for a chance to win ALTx tokens in our upcoming airdrop.

Disclaimer: The views expressed on the Alpha Liquid Podcast are those of the guests and hosts. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. The hosts and their firms may hold positions in the assets or companies discussed.