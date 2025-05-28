xSuite North America to Host 2025 User Conference in Boston

Showcasing Future-Driven SAP Finance and AI Solutions for Digital Transformation Leaders

Boston, MA – May 28, 2025 – xSuite North America is pleased to announce its annual User Conference, taking place on June 17–18, 2025, at the Battery Wharf Hotel in Boston. Tailored for finance and IT decision-makers, this one-and-a-half-day event will spotlight next-generation technologies shaping the future of finance, including artificial intelligence (AI), e-invoicing, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) solutions, intelligent archiving, and customer success enablement.

Attendees can look forward to expert-led sessions, hands-on insights, and real-world use cases illustrating how xSuite empowers organizations to transform finance operations with intelligent automation and SAP-integrated workflows.

Exploring Innovation: AI, Cloud, and Digital Finance Solutions

As cloud computing and AI continue to redefine the finance function, xSuite will use this platform to unveil product innovations and outline its strategic roadmap. The conference will feature insights into emerging technology trends and customer-centric enhancements across its solution portfolio.

A highlight of the event will be two customer presentations by Altenloh and Century Aluminum, detailing their journey with xSuite for automated invoice processing. The case study will walk attendees through project initiation, key challenges, implemented solutions, and the tangible results achieved.

Conference Highlights – Day One: Strategy, Solutions, and Insights

1. AI-Driven Invoice Processing in SAP

This session will spotlight xSuite’s AI Solutions including Prediction Server, an AI-powered tool that analyzes invoice data to automate decisions across postings and workflows. Leveraging machine learning, it generates smart suggestions for account assignments, cost centers, approval routing, company codes, and more.

2. E-Invoicing Roadmap and Strategy

Attendees will gain a comprehensive view of xSuite’s strategic roadmap for e-invoicing, with a focus on upcoming features, performance enhancements, and initiatives designed to optimize digital finance operations.

3. End-to-End P2P Solutions for SAP and SAP BTP

xSuite will present a holistic approach to purchase-to-pay processes, order management, a supplier portal, and archiving—demonstrating seamless integration with SAP S/4HANA and SAP BTP environments.

Networking and Collaboration Opportunities

The first day will close with dedicated networking sessions, allowing attendees to connect with peers, exchange ideas, and explore xSuite’s role as a strategic partner in digital transformation initiatives.

Day Two: Hands-On Training for xSuite Administrators

The second day of the conference will feature technical training sessions tailored for on-site administrators of xSuite solutions. These workshops will equip participants with the practical knowledge needed to manage and optimize their xSuite environments effectively.

Event Details:

xSuite User Conference North America

June 17-18, 2025

Battery Wharf Hotel, Boston Waterfront

Three Battery Wharf

Boston, MA 02109, US

June17: 10:00 AM – 04:00 PM

June 18: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM

More information and registration:

https://news.xsuite.com/en/user-conference-2025-north-america#Anmeldung

About xSuite Group

xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes and provides standardized, digital solutions worldwide that enable simple, secure, and fast work. We focus mainly on the automation of important work processes in conjunction with end-to-end document management. Our core competence lies in accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP (including

e-invoicing), for leading companies worldwide, as well as for public clients. This is supplemented by applications for purchasing and order processes as well as archiving – all delivered from a single source, including both software components and services. xSuite solutions operate in the cloud or in hybrid scenarios. We take pride in the high-quality solutions we offer, as evidenced by the regular certifications we receive for our SAP solutions and deployment environments." With over 300,000 users benefitting from our solutions, xSuite processes more than 80 million documents per year in over 60 countries.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite has around 300 staff across nine locations worldwide – in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Our company has an established information security management system that is certified in accordance with ISO 27001:2022.

Press Contact Headquarters:

Barbara Wirtz

xSuite Group GmbH

Tel. +49 4102 883836

barbara.wirtz@xsuite.com

www.xsuite.com



Attachment