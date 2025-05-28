Monarch Therapeutics and SNAP Biosciences, Inc., a Subsidiary of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Enter Licensing Agreement to Bolster SNAP-CAR NK Cell Therapy in Oncology

WEXFORD, Pa. and PRINCETON, N.J., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNAP Biosciences, Inc a majority-owned subsidiary of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: COEP) and Monarch Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation immunotherapies, today announced a licensing agreement to enable the development and commercialization of SNAP Biosciences’ proprietary Snap-Car NK cell therapy platform in oncology using Monarch’s small molecule adaptor technology.

This agreement grants SNAP Biosciences access to Monarch’s novel small-molecule adaptor-based technology platform, significantly broadening the functionality of the Snap-Car universal CAR-based receptor platform. Monarch’s ground-breaking small molecule approach, invented by Monarch’s scientific co-founders Drs. Jason Lohmueller and Alexander Deiters, enables SNAP-CAR cells to be directed by small molecule-based adaptors, enhancing the system’s precision, flexibility, and modular potential across diverse therapeutic areas.

“This agreement underscores the growing recognition of our adaptor technology as a transformative tool for cell therapy,” said Christopher Potts, CEO of Monarch Therapeutics. “We are thrilled to have the team at SNAP Bioscience bring this exciting technology to patients with a new generation of NK therapies that have the potential to be both highly targeted and curative.”

The Snap-Car NK cells represent a promising platform technology in the cell therapy landscape. By integrating Monarch’s small molecule adaptors, these therapies can now be engineered to simultaneously target multiple tumor antigens and modulate their activity in real-time, with an improved manufacturing and regulatory pathway. This advanced functionality offers a significant leap forward in addressing tumor heterogeneity and challenges associated with antigen escape commonly encountered in oncology.

“We are thrilled to incorporate this innovative adaptor technology into our Snap-Car NK platform,” said Dave Mehalick, CEO at Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, inc. “This collaboration positions us to advance more potent, flexible, and scalable NK therapies aimed at transforming outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Monarch will receive an upfront licensing payment and is eligible for future development milestone payments, as well as royalties on net sales.

About Monarch Therapeutics Inc.

Monarch Therapeutics is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation immunotherapies. The company’s proprietary adaptor platform enables precise, programmable control of cell-based therapies, expanding their reach and dynamic disease targeting across a broad range of therapeutic areas. With a focus on solid tumors, Monarch Therapeutics implements its adaptor platform to drive universal CAR-T cell therapies with leading tunability, mutli-antigen targeting, and control. For more information, visit https://monarchtherapeutics.com/

About SNAP Biosciences Inc.

SNAP Biosciences, Inc is a majority-owned subsidiary and one of the biopharmaceutical divisions of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. SNAP Bioscience’s is focusing on the development of Snap-Car, a "universal" CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) cell therapy, that uses a SNAP molecule to connect a CAR to tumor cells. This allows for programmable antigen targeting through co-administered antibodies, providing flexibility in targeting multiple antigens and indications. For more information, visit https://snapbioscience.com

About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GEAR Therapeutics, Inc., SNAP Biosciences, Inc., and Coeptis Technologies (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical and technology company. The biopharmaceutical divisions focus on developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Coeptis aims to advance treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes through its cutting-edge research and development efforts.

Coeptis’ therapeutic portfolio is underscored by assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, which include an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. Coeptis is also developing a universal, multi-antigen CAR technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), alongside GEAR cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms in collaboration with VyGen-Bio and distinguished medical researchers at the Karolinska Institute.

Building on its core competencies, Coeptis has recently established a Technology Division, which focuses on enhancing operational capabilities through advanced technologies. This division features AI-powered marketing software and robotic process automation tools acquired from NexGenAI Solutions Group, designed to optimize business processes and improve overall efficiency.

Headquartered in Wexford, PA, Coeptis is dedicated to advancing its mission within the regulatory framework set forth by the Food and Drug Administration, ensuring that all activities align with the highest standards of compliance and patient care. For more information on Coeptis and its lines of business, visit https://coeptistx.com

Contacts

IR@coeptistx.com