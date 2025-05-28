Penlink Introduces New Media Intelligence Platform Powered by Generative AI

Washington, DC, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penlink, the leading authority in AI-powered digital intelligence, proudly announces the launch of VIA, its next-generation Visual Intelligence Platform. This marks a major advancement in the company’s suite of CoAnalyst GenAI solutions, designed to deliver intuitive access and powerful analysis of large-scale digital media datasets.

VIA provides analysts and investigators with unprecedented access to media intelligence by transforming images and videos into actionable insights. The platform enables users to seamlessly search and analyze digital media such as open-source intelligence (OSINT), evidentiary, or forensic data. Investigators can now detect relevant images and frames through contextual and natural language queries, extract geospatial intelligence, identify objects and relationships, interpret scene context, verify media sources, and trace how visual content spreads across networks.

“VIA represents a major step forward in making unstructured visual data searchable, analyzable, and trustworthy,” said Shay Attias, Chief Technology Officer at Penlink. “We’ve engineered it as a multimodal system, leveraging the latest generative AI models to extract and correlate insights across visual, textual, and spatial domains, unlocking layers of intelligence that were previously inaccessible.”

Penlink has long focused on bridging the gap between overwhelming data and operational intelligence. With VIA, investigators no longer need to sift through irrelevant media - they can focus directly on the content that matters, gaining instant insights into time, place, and context. The platform extends Penlink’s mission into the visual domain, offering accelerated workflows for investigations, threat detection, and uncovering new layers of intelligence.

“Penlink is committed to building solutions that empower our law enforcement, defense, intelligence, and enterprise partners,” said Peter Weber, CEO of Penlink. “With VIA, we are unlocking the potential of visual data at scale - bringing clarity to complex investigations and accelerating the path from raw media to real understanding and better conclusions.”

VIA is now available to selected partners and will be showcased during upcoming innovation briefings and public safety summits.

For more information, visit www.penlink.com.

About Penlink

Penlink is the leading provider of digital intelligence solutions, integrating open-source intelligence and digital evidence for law enforcement, national security, defense, and enterprise sectors. Leveraging advanced AI technologies, Penlink enables end-to-end digital investigations and threat monitoring. Its comprehensive data intelligence platform accelerates the identification of leads and critical connections in complex investigations. Headquartered in the U.S. with global operations, Penlink is proud to support organizations worldwide with solutions that enhance safety, security, and operational impact.