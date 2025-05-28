Global Atopic Dermatitis Therapeutic Market To Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global atopic dermatitis therapeutic market is set for consistent growth, with revenues projected to rise from USD 15.4 billion in 2024 to USD 29.5 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.5%. This momentum is fuelled by growing disease prevalence, evolving treatment modalities, and enhanced diagnostic capabilities. Continued research is aimed at identifying biomarkers to support personalized treatment, with eosinophil-derived neurotoxin (EDN) emerging as a potential indicator for disease severity and relapse prediction in resistant cases.

Genetic factors play a critical role in atopic dermatitis onset, with a 50-80% risk if one or both parents are affected. Filaggrin gene mutations which impairs skin barrier function are present in up to 30% of patients. Environmental irritants including pollution, cigarette smoke, and harsh chemicals can further weaken the skin. Inflammatory responses themselves heighten itch perception, sustaining the itch-scratch cycle and complicating management. According to a 2024 Oxford Academic report, atopic dermatitis affects an estimated 2.6% of the global population, roughly 204 million individuals, including 101 million adults and 103 million children. With the global paediatric population nearing 2 billion, the demand for effective atopic dermatitis therapies is expected to surge, supporting market expansion.

Initial treatment typically involves consistent moisturization and long-term symptom control. Calcineurin inhibitors like tacrolimus (Protopic) and pimecrolimus (Elidel) are recommended for patients over two years old but require careful use due to possible links to skin lymphoma. Similarly, prolonged use of high-potency corticosteroids may cause skin thinning and systemic effects. Non-steroidal options like dexpanthenol are gaining attention for their ability to improve hydration, reinforce skin barrier function, and reduce reliance on steroids when used during remission phases

The global burden of dermatological conditions, affecting approximately 1.8 billion people has made atopic dermatitis one of the most common and visible disorders. In 2022, around 223 million people were estimated to be living with atopic dermatitis worldwide, with notably high prevalence in high-income regions and among infants. As incidence increases, particularly among children, demand for more advanced and accessible therapies continues to grow. However, treatment affordability remains a major obstacle. Biologics and complex treatment regimens are expensive, and insurance coverage is often incomplete, placing financial pressure on patients. A 2019 survey by the National Eczema Association revealed that 42% of U.S. patients spent over $1,000 annually on treatment, with 8.5% exceeding $5,000. Total annual direct healthcare costs ranged from $8,936 for mild cases to $23,242 for severe cases, driven by medication, specialist consultations, and frequent emergency visits, particularly among paediatric patients during acute flares.

Despite these financial and access challenges, the atopic dermatitis therapeutic market is positioned for long-term growth. Rising clinical need, expanding treatment options, and increasing investment in research and development are expected to drive innovation and adoption. Stakeholders focus on affordability and improved patient access will be crucial in addressing unmet needs and unlocking the market’s full potential.





Key Findings in Atopic Dermatitis Therapeutic Market

Market Forecast (2033) 29.5 USD CAGR 7.5% Top Driver Escalating Global Burden of Skin Diseases Top Trend Breakthroughs in Targeted and Biologic Therapies for Atopic Dermatitis Top Challenge Soaring Costs of Innovative Atopic Dermatitis Therapies

Emerging Opportunities in Biologics and Targeted Treatments for Atopic Dermatitis

The atopic dermatitis (AD) therapeutic market is experiencing a significant shift, driven by innovations in biologics and targeted therapies. As research continues to deepen the understanding of atopic dermatitis intricate immune mechanisms, new biologic therapies are offering highly specific treatment options that provide improved efficacy and better disease management, particularly for patients who have not responded to traditional treatments.

Biologics targeting key immune pathways, such as IL-4, IL-13, IL-22, IL-31, TSLP, and OX40-OX40L, have shown promising clinical outcomes. Many patients treated with these biologics have reached EASI-75, a significant indicator of reduced disease severity. For example, nemolizumab, an IL-31 inhibitor, has shown a notable decrease in pruritus over 64 weeks in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who had limited success with other treatments like topical therapies or antihistamines.

Ongoing research and clinical trials continue to demonstrate the potential of biologics in treating atopic dermatitis. A prominent study, a multi-center trial of abrocitinib by Pfizer, is assessing its effectiveness in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who have not responded to two previous biologic treatments. This reflects the expanding treatment options and the promising future of biologic therapies, which are poised to drive market growth over the long term.

As the demand for personalized and effective treatments rises, the continued progress of biologics and targeted therapies presents a major growth opportunity in the global atopic dermatitis therapeutic market. These innovations are creating new possibilities for patients and stakeholders alike, contributing to the ongoing evolution of atopic dermatitis care.

Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Growth: Regional Dynamics Shaping the Future

The global atopic dermatitis therapeutic market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising disease prevalence, therapeutic advancements, and evolving healthcare systems. As the need for effective treatments intensifies, regional factors are playing an increasingly critical role in shaping the market landscape. Among these, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East are emerging as key players, each contributing uniquely to the market’s growth trajectory.

North America leads the market, with a high prevalence and a strong healthcare infrastructure. In the U.S., around 16.5 million adults are affected, and the economic burden exceeds $5.3 billion annually. The region benefits from a robust pharmaceutical presence, active biologics trials, and the adoption of telemedicine. Regulatory support, including FDA’s fast-tracked approval processes, accelerates treatment innovation.

Building on North America’s momentum, Europe follows closely behind. The region is characterized by significant disease burden, with 4.4% of adults and up to 18.6% of children affected. Annual societal costs hover around USD 34 billion, highlighting the urgency for effective solutions. Europe benefits from robust R&D capabilities, a high concentration of skilled dermatologists, and efficient healthcare delivery systems, particularly in countries like Germany and the UK. Moreover, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) plays a pivotal role in promoting therapeutic advancement through streamlined regulatory pathways.

While North America and Europe maintain a strong foothold, Asia-Pacific is rapidly emerging as the fastest-growing market. This growth is propelled by increasing disease prevalence, rising healthcare expenditure, and accelerating urbanization. Demand for advanced biologics is on the rise, especially in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China. These markets are bolstered by proactive government initiatives and expanding public-private partnerships. However, companies must navigate regional regulatory complexities and market fragmentation, requiring localized and flexible strategies to succeed.

Complementing these developments, the Middle East is steadily gaining traction in the Atopic dermatitis therapeutic landscape. Although prevalence rates are comparatively lower, the region is experiencing heightened awareness, increased healthcare investment, and rapid urban development. Countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are making significant strides by enhancing dermatology services and integrating biologics into treatment protocols. Global pharmaceutical companies are recognizing the region’s long-term potential, pursuing strategic collaborations to establish a presence. Nonetheless, challenges around affordability and regulatory alignment persist and must be addressed to unlock sustainable growth.



Across regions, the demand for effective Atopic dermatitis therapies are reshaping the market. Innovations in biologics, JAK inhibitors, and personalized medicine, combined with digital health solutions, are transforming care. Success will depend on navigating regional healthcare landscapes and aligning with evolving patient needs.



Recent Advancements and Key Players in the Atopic Dermatitis Therapeutic Market

Key players like Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Leo Pharma, Cara Therapeutics, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, and Torii Pharmaceuticals are actively pushing forward new treatments for atopic dermatitis (AD). These companies are focused on developing targeted therapies that help control symptoms, reduce flare-ups, and improve patients’ quality of life.



Mar 8, 2025 - VTAMA Cream Shows Long-Lasting Results

In March 2025, Arcutis Biotherapeutics shared promising Phase 3 results from the ADORING 3 trial, showing that 1% VTAMA (tapinarof) cream kept disease activity low in patients aged 2 and up even after they stopped using it. Even after an average of 80 days without treatment, 84% of patients still had only mild symptoms, and itching was significantly reduced, suggesting lasting relief.



Feb 2025 - Nemluvio Approved in UK & Switzerland

Around the same time, Galderma’s Nemluvio (nemolizumab), a monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-31 receptor alpha, was approved in the UK and Switzerland for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis. Clinical trials showed it improved itching, skin lesions, and sleep quality, providing a new targeted option for people with these chronic skin conditions.

Feb 2025 – Rezpegaldesleukin Gets FDA Fast Track

Nektar Therapeutics received FDA Fast Track status for rezpegaldesleukin, a biologic designed to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in patients 12 years and older who don’t respond well to topical treatments. The drug works by activating regulatory T cells to help control the immune response. Trials showed significant improvements within 12 weeks, with benefits lasting up to 36 weeks after treatment ended. Results from a key Phase 2b study are expected mid-2025.

Jan 2025 – Gilead & LEO Pharma Ink STAT6 Deal

Gilead Sciences partnered with LEO Pharma on a $1.7 billion deal to develop oral STAT6 inhibitors for inflammatory diseases including atopic dermatitis. Gilead gained global rights to oral versions, while LEO keeps rights for topical products. This collaboration strengthens Gilead’s immunology pipeline and signals a major commitment to advancing dermatology treatments. Altogether, these developments are driving meaningful progress in atopic dermatitis care by bringing more effective, long-lasting therapies to patients and pushing the field forward worldwide.

Future Outlook: Transforming the Atopic Dermatitis Therpeutic Market

The atopic dermatitis (AD) therapeutic market is set for substantial growth, driven by the increasing use of biologics and JAK inhibitors. As research progresses, the development of personalized treatments will take center stage, with biomarkers expected to play a key role in optimizing therapy selection and improving patient outcomes. Clinical trials are intensifying, paving the way for more targeted and effective therapies. While injectables are gaining popularity, especially for severe cases, topical medications will continue to dominate due to their established effectiveness and lower cost. By 2030, atopic dermatitis therapies are expected to be highly individualized, with an expanded range of treatments, from biologics to advanced topical options, offering more tailored and effective solutions. The market will also see a shift toward improving access and affordability, ensuring that a broader patient population benefits from these advancements.

Key Competitors:

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Leo Pharma

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Torii Pharmaceuticals

Bristol Myers Squibb

AbbVie

GSK

Bausch Health

Evelo biosciences Inc

Other Prominent Players



Market Segmentation:

By Age

Children

Adults

Older Adults

By Gender

Male

Female

By Drug Type

Biologics

Non-biologics



By Drug Class

Corticosteroids

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Pimecrolimus



Tacrolimus



PDE4 Inhibitors

Crisaborole



Roflumilast



Difamilast



JAK inhibitors

Oral



Upadacitinib (Rinvoq)

Abrocitinib (Cibinqo)

Baricitinib (Olumiant)

Topical

Ruxolitinib cream (Opzelura)

Antihistamines

Cetirizine



Loratadine



Hydroxyzine



Biologics

Dupilumab



Tralokinumab (Adbry)



Lebrikizumab



Nemolizumab



By Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel

Hospital & Clinics

Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

