Snail, Inc. to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Conference on June 4, 2025 at 2:30 PM ET

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, will be virtually presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Conference on June 4-5, 2025.
The Company’s management team is scheduled to present on June 4, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time in a fireside-style Q&A format. To register for the presentation or to request one-on-one meetings, please visit https://nobleconference.com/virtual/ or contact Gateway Group at SNAL@gateway-grp.com.
A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the Company’s Investor Relations website and on Channelchek.
About Snail, Inc.
Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/.
Investor Contact:
John Yi and Steven Shinmachi
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
SNAL@gateway-grp.com