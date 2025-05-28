Snail, Inc. to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Conference on June 4, 2025 at 2:30 PM ET

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, will be virtually presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Conference on June 4-5, 2025.

The Company’s management team is scheduled to present on June 4, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time in a fireside-style Q&A format. To register for the presentation or to request one-on-one meetings, please visit https://nobleconference.com/virtual/ or contact Gateway Group at SNAL@gateway-grp.com.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the Company’s Investor Relations website and on Channelchek.