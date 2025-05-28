Miata Metals Confirms Gold in Bedrock at the Sela Creek Gold Project in Suriname

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQB:MMETF) (“Miata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results for the first nine holes that have been drilled on its planned 10,000m core drilling program at the Sela Creek Gold Project in Suriname (“Sela Creek”). The total project area covers 215 km2.

The Phase 1 inaugural drill program targeted the Golden Hand zone and resulted in an orogenic gold discovery, consisting of multiple veins with near-surface gold. These early drill results account for 15% of the planned drill program with approximately 8,500m remaining to be drilled. Golden Hand represents only 2 km of strike within a broader 8 km corridor of active and historic artisanal mining. It is the first of seven high-priority targets identified to-date within the concession. As drilling progresses, Golden Hand will be assessed both as an open pit and underground mineralized system. Less than 10% of the artisanal mining area of Sela Creek has been drill-tested at depth, leaving ample room for further discovery.

Given that Golden Hand has never been drilled, Miata’s technical team is gaining valuable insights into the bedrock mineralogy, significantly improving their understanding of the structural controls. This knowledge will also be applied across the remaining six targets to enhance the precision and effectiveness of the ongoing 10,000m drill program.

Highlights:

Several diamond drill holes have yielded more than one gold intercept, in particular 25DDH-SEL-008 that yielded three individual gold mineralized intercepts, all within 100m from surface.

Assay results from the Golden Hand target confirm a widespread gold system in bedrock and include multiple intercepts above 1 g/t Au within a single drill hole:



25DDH-SEL-004: 7.5m of 1.05 g/t Au from 13.5m including: 3m of 1.93 g/t Au 25DDH-SEL-006: 5.42m of 0.73 g/t Au from 88.58m 25DDH-SEL-006: 3.85m of 2.71 g/t Au from 101.15m 25DDH-SEL-008: 1.5m of 5.46 g/t Au from 19.3m including: 0.5m of 11.71 g/t Au 25DDH-SEL-008: 1.6m of 1.93 g/t Au from 45.36m 25DDH-SEL-008: 5.75m of 1.2 g/t Au from 61m 25DDH-SEL-009: 2m of 4.72 g/t Au from 19.3m 25DDH-SEL-009: 6.2m of 0.52 g/t Au from 44.5m





Reported assays account for the first 1,447m of drilling with assays for a further 5 drillholes (861m) pending.

The Company is currently drill-testing a secondary structure in the eastern extent of the Golden Hand target

To see a video providing context to these results by director Danae Voormeij and CEO Jacob Verbaas, click here



“We are pleased to announce assays for our first nine drill holes, accounting for the first 1,447m of our 10,000m drill program,” stated Dr. Jacob Verbaas, CEO of Miata. “Our results include several shallow intercepts of gold-bearing structures in bedrock such as 7.5m at 1.05 g/t Au from 13.5m and 2m at 4.72 g/t Au from 19.3m. This area now represents a compelling open-pit target. We continue to use this valuable data to vector towards the core of the Golden Hand target, where four holes have already been drilled with assays pending. We look forward to results of the continued drilling and expanding the drill targeting to the six other high-priority targets on Sela Creek.”



Figure 1. Section showing Golden Hand drill collars with assays as well as holes 25DDH-SEL-009 to 013, for which assays are pending. These holes were drilled at the potential intersection of the Golden Hand fold and Jon’s Trend veins.



Results

The results of these first 9 holes indicate that the predictive vein model accurately identified locally significant vein arrays, as indicated by the 2.71 g/t Au over 3.85m in hole 6 and the 5.46 g/t Au over 1.5m in hole 8. Several holes have yielded more than one gold intercept, in particular hole 8 that yielded three individual gold mineralized intercepts, all within 100m from surface. Lower grade gold mineralization exist between some of the higher grade numbers.

For a table showing complete drill results for the current release, click here.



Figure 2. Section of Golden Hand drilling to date.



Figure 3. Section of Stranger Drilling to Date.



Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Samples were sent to a certified laboratory in Paramaribo for analysis. Samples of hole 1 – 4 were analysed by fire assay in 30g aliquots. The remainder of the samples were analysed by fire assay of 50g aliquots. Any samples yielding over 10 g/t Au were also analysed through gravimetry and select samples with visible (coarse) gold were analysed using metallic screen. The Company and the lab insert standards, duplicates and blanks at regular intervals. All QAQC samples fall within acceptable values.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo., a director of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

*Miata Metals does not generate revenues from small-scale mining activities.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as the OTCQB (OTCQB:MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE:8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215km2 Sela Creek Gold Project in Suriname with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project in Suriname. Both assets are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

On Behalf of the Board

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director

