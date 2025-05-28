MACOM Showcases Advanced RF and Microwave Solutions at IMS 2025

LOWELL, Mass., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, will showcase its broad portfolio of high performance RF, microwave and millimeter wave (mmWave) solutions and foundry services at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2025, taking place June 15 to 20, 2025 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. MACOM’s technical experts will be available to highlight its performance advantages, and the company will also have a full lineup of technical presentations throughout the show.

At Booth #943, MACOM will feature 16 hands-on technology demonstrations showcasing real-time performance and results, including many of the company’s new products for EW, radar and SATCOM applications. Demonstrations will include a high performance wideband low noise amplifier (LNA) and power amplifier (PA); X-Band PA pallet and front end module; C-Band linearizers and PAs; Q-Band linearizer; Ka-Band and Ku-Band PAs; E-Band upconverter and LNA; 2 to 18 GHz solutions including an integrated switched filter bank; transmit/receive module (TRM) and time delay unit (TDU); switches and limiters as well as a display of a wide variety of RF, microwave and mmWave products.

Booth #1143 will present MACOM’s Foundry Services, highlighting its deep expertise in Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) process technologies. The company’s foundry capabilities support the entire product development lifecycle – from design assistance and scalable device models to production-ready processes and quality testing. MACOM’s foundry team will be available to discuss how its services can help customers move from initial development through high volume manufacturing with proven high first-pass design success and process reliability.

Technical Program Participation

MACOM has been selected by IEEE MTT-S to present several technical sessions during IMS 2025, covering topics such as GaN power amplifier (PA) waveform engineering, high efficiency PAs for 6G and MIMO applications, X-Band MMIC designs and Ka-Band LNA innovations. These include:

Sunday, June 15, 2025, 8 a.m. to 5:20 p.m. Location: 215, Moscone Center “WSJ-3: Understanding the Harmonic Balance Simulation Technique for Use in the Waveform Engineering of Advanced GaN Power Amplifiers”



Monday, June 16, 2025, 8 to 11:50 a.m. Location: 201, Moscone Center “WMA-6: Diamond-Metal Composite Package for High-Power RF Device”



Wednesday, June 18, 2025, 8 to 8:20 a.m.

Location: 215, Moscone Center “We1H-1: KEYNOTE: LNA and Power Amplifiers for Operation up to 100 GHz”



Wednesday, June 18, 2025, 8 to 9:40 a.m.

Location: 215, Moscone Center “We1H: X-Band III-V MMIC Power Amplifiers with Harmonic Control”



Wednesday, June 18, 2025, 10:10 to 11:50 a.m. Location: 215, Moscone Center “We2H: High-efficiency Power Amplifiers for 6G FR3 Handset and MIMO Radar Applications”



Thursday, June 19, 2025, 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. Location: 215, Moscone Center “Th2G-6: First Demonstration of a MMIC Low-Noise Amplifier Operating at Ka-Band Realized with Enhancement-mode Gallium Nitride HEMTs”







IMS 2025 Exhibition Information

Location: Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA Hours: Tuesday, June 17, 2025, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, 2025, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 19, 2025, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about MACOM’s presence at IMS 2025 as well as the company’s product portfolio and foundry services, please visit: https://www.macom.com.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

