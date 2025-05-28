LKQ Publishes 2024 Global Sustainability Report

ANTIOCH, Tenn., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ), a global leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles, today announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report. The report showcases LKQ's role in driving success as a best-in-class operator for our investors and key stakeholders, while maintaining a critical role in facilitating the growth of the global circular economy.

Furthermore, it reflects our on-going commitment and focus on driving profitable growth through highly efficient, responsible, and ethical business practices. The Company has a three-pillar strategy that includes: 1) profitably delivering sustainable solutions; 2) people-led performance; and 3) strong governance and ethical practices. This approach creates the framework to manage risks, while capitalizing on opportunities, that create long-term value aligned with the Company’s core business of running efficient operations, reducing waste, and extending the lifecycle of alternative vehicle parts.

“LKQ embodies the principle that business excellence and sustainability are fundamentally connected. Having been part of the LKQ community for over two decades, I’ve experienced first-hand how our commitment to these principles drives innovation and creates value. Our foundation in the circular economy is about reimagining how our role in the vehicle industry can operate responsibly while delivering profitable growth,” stated Justin Jude, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In 2024, LKQ achieved several milestones including:

Processing 735,000 vehicles and selling nearly 12 million individual salvaged parts back into the circular economy.

Lowering Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across our global operations by 16%, relative to revenue, versus a 2022 baseline. We achieved this through increased use of renewable energy, fleet fuel initiatives, energy efficiency upgrades, network optimization, and business integration projects.

Donating over $4 million through the LKQ Community Foundation to charitable causes in areas including health and wellness, education, veteran and global first responder support, and environmental stewardship, enabling us to connect with the communities in which we operate and strengthen our relationship with our key stakeholders and customers.

Employees globally dedicating their time, skills, and resources to over 200 local initiatives that meaningfully address various social needs, which is an important part of our employee engagement and collaborative culture, while allowing us to spend time connecting with our local communities and customers.

Please find our sustainability report here: www.lkqcorp.com/sustainability/

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation ( www.lkqcorp.com ) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

