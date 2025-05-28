2025 Porsche Classic Restoration Canada Competition kicks off

Nationwide contest to highlight early examples of the German sports car manufacturer’s first-ever SUV

The fourth instalment of the country-wide Porsche Centre challenge will feature the first generation of the Cayenne, model years 2003 to 2010

Introduced in 2002, the Cayenne was the brand’s first venture into the SUV segment and quickly established itself as a best-seller for the brand in Canada

The final event and winner selection will take place in September at the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto



TORONTO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) has announced the official start to the 2025 Porsche Classic Restoration Competition. The fourth instalment celebrates the care, dedication, and artistry of restoring Porsche vehicles and intends to educate and inspire a new generation of technicians and enthusiasts. Since the contests inception in 2019, dozens of classic models that were not road-worthy prior have been resurrected.

“Our Classic models are an important pillar to the brand’s heritage,” said Trevor Arthur, President and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “Porsche Centres across the country have the expertise and imagination which they get to leverage in their pursuit of one of the sought-after awards.”

Porsche Centres across Canada can restore and reimagine their own first-generation Cayenne, bringing their unique visions to life — whether as a rugged off-roader, a mountain climber, or even a high-horsepower track-focused SUV. The final event and winner selection will take place in September 2025. A panel of experts will judge the finals at the all-new Porsche Experience Centre Toronto, opening its doors in June.

Pre-registered guests of the final event will have the opportunity to admire the results in person and vote for the coveted “Attendees’ Choice Award”. In addition, fans from all over will be able to nominate their favourite restoration project for the “Popular Vote Award” by commenting on the respective vehicle which will be posted on the Porsche Canada Instagram account.

Plan to follow the progress of your favourite builds on Instagram using #PorscheClassicRestoration2025

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. Located in Pickering, ON, the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto will open its doors in 2025. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

