Granicus Achieves AWS Government Competency Status

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granicus, a global leader in customer experience technologies and services for government, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. This designation recognizes that Granicus has successfully met AWS requirements for demonstrated experience in delivering quality solutions to help agencies meet mandates, reduce costs, drive efficiencies, and increase innovation across civilian agencies, national defense and intelligence communities, and state and local governments.

Government agencies around the world are balancing agility, security, compliance, and reliability. At the same time, they are focused on modernizing aging infrastructures and improving operational productivity. AWS Government Competency Partners have the technical skillset and operational process requirements specific to AWS to support government use cases.

Achieving the AWS Government Competency differentiates Granicus as an AWS Partner with essential skillsets to meet mandates, reduce costs, and increase innovation for customers.

"Achieving AWS Government Competency status is a testament to our dedication to providing world class solutions that meet the unique needs of government agencies," said Amir Capriles, Granicus Chief Revenue Officer. "This milestone not only validates our advanced technical capabilities but also reinforces our unwavering commitment to supporting public sector efficiency, innovation and transformation."



AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Partnering with over 7,000 government organizations worldwide, Granicus empowers civic leaders with solutions that deliver superior customer experiences through its Government Experience Cloud (GXC). By combining connected technology, AI-enabled analytics and insights, and experience services, Granicus offers a comprehensive platform for modernizing public sector experiences that drive superior constituent satisfaction and trust while maximizing efficiency and productivity.

