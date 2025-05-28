INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of UroGen Pharma Ltd. - URGN

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (“UroGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: URGN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether UroGen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 16, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) posted a briefing document for the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting, scheduled for May 21, 2025, to discuss the New Drug Application for UroGen’s bladder cancer drug UGN-102 (mitomycin). Among other things, the briefing document said that because the Company’s Envision trial lacked a concurrent control arm, the trial’s primary endpoints of complete response and duration of response are difficult to interpret. The FDA further stated that it recommended a randomized trial design “several times” to UroGen to assuage these concerns.

On this news, UroGen’s stock price fell $2.54 per share, or 25.79%, to close at $7.31 per share on May 16, 2025.

