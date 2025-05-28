Consolidated Communications Selects Alianza to Power Next-Generation Voice Services

Pleasant Grove, Utah, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alianza Inc., the world’s leading cloud communications platform company dedicated to service providers, today announced that Consolidated Communications has selected Alianza’s cloud communications platform to modernize its network and voice services. In selecting Alianza, Consolidated is supporting their broader network transformation efforts and embracing a next-generation platform purpose-built for the future of communications.

With Alianza, Consolidated gains a cloud-native platform designed to streamline service delivery, modernize aging infrastructure, and simplify long-term operations. The decision reflects a strategic pivot away from legacy softswitch architecture and copper-based networks in favor of a next-generation solution built for innovation, scale, and long-term sustainability.

“Selecting Alianza reflects Consolidated's commitment to innovation and long-term network evolution,” commented Gabe Waggoner, chief network officer at Consolidated. “As we move away from legacy voice infrastructure, we need a partner that can deliver a modern, cloud-based platform built for scale, agility, and continuous improvement. Alianza was the clear choice, offering a path forward that enables us to simplify operations today while positioning our business to meet the communications needs of tomorrow.”

Following an extensive evaluation process, Consolidated selected Alianza to transition its existing platform to lead the modernization of its voice network. Alianza’s platform offered a clear path forward – replacing aging systems with a single, agile solution capable of supporting future innovation. The deployment marks another major milestone in Alianza’s mission to help service providers transform legacy voice networks and drive new value across their communications portfolio.

“Consolidated’s choice to partner with Alianza marks a decisive break from yesterday's technology,” said Jonathan Wagner, Chief Commercial Officer at Alianza. “They’re replacing outdated, maintenance-heavy systems with a cloud-native platform designed for speed, scale, and innovation. Providers today can’t afford to be anchored by legacy systems. With Alianza, Consolidated is positioning itself to lead, not lag, in a market that’s moving faster than ever. This is the future we were built for.”

Alianza’s AI-powered platform enables service providers to deliver residential and business voice, messaging, and UC services from the cloud — increasing operational efficiency and improving customer experiences.

About Alianza

As one of the industry’s leading cloud communications platforms for service providers, Alianza helps our customers supercharge growth and reduce costs while modernizing and transforming core communications networks. Our team of experts is passionate about simplifying service delivery and ensuring first-rate customer experiences. Learn more about our solutions at www.alianza.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Consolidated Communications, LLC

Consolidated Communications Holdings, LLC is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 67,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com.