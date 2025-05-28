Ocusell Partners with Restb.ai to Enhance FMLS Listings with Built-In AI

IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocusell, a leading proptech innovator, today announced a strategic partnership with Restb.ai, the real estate industry’s leader in AI-powered computer vision technology. This collaboration integrates Restb.ai advanced AI directly into Ocusell List, revolutionizing the listing management process for real estate professionals – with FMLS, the fourth largest MLS in the United States, as the first to implement the enhanced solution.

“This partnership embeds Restb.ai's advanced computer vision technology directly into Ocusell, giving agents and brokers powerful time-saving tools while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and reliability,” said Hayden Rieveschl, CEO and Founder of Ocusell.

Phase one of the integration introduces two powerful capabilities:

Automated RESO-compliant Feature Tagging: Instantly identifies and auto-populates property features according to industry standards.

Instantly identifies and auto-populates property features according to industry standards. AI-generated Property Descriptions: Creates compelling, feature-rich listing narratives in seconds that agents can use or customize.

"The built in AI features of Ocusell’s next-gen listing management product matches up perfectly with Restb.ai ’s AI innovations," said Jeremy Crawford, FMLS President & CEO. "This partnership allows FMLS agents and brokers to enrich their listings and seamlessly distribute them to other participating MLSs, saving time and enhancing efficiency."

The launch of this partnership debuts with FMLS, an established industry leader known for leveraging tech innovations, including AI. This strategic rollout is designed to demonstrate how AI-powered workflow can fundamentally enhance the real estate experience.

"FMLS is leading the way by bringing an AI tool to help agents collectively save thousands of hours," Dominik Pogorzelski, President, MLS at Restb.ai said. "With Ocusell List, agents can create more detailed, engaging, and data-rich listings efficiently.”

A blueprint for next-generation MLS platforms

According to Rieveschl, this partnership exemplifies Ocusell's commitment to developing intelligent, integrated solutions that simplify operations and boost performance for MLSs and their members. By collaborating with Restb.ai, he notes Ocusell maintains platform neutrality while delivering AI-powered enhancements that align with MLS data standards and elevate listing accuracy across the industry.

Additional AI capabilities are planned for future releases, advancing these companies' shared vision to create more efficient, accurate, and member-centric real estate technology.

About Ocusell

Ocusell delivers advanced listing management solutions for brokerages and MLSs of any size through its flagship products List™ and List Plus™. This single-point data entry system reduces compliance risk, increases data sovereignty, improves listing visibility, and significantly cuts down the time agents and staff spend creating and managing listings. On average, Ocusell reduces listing time by up to 75% and prevents compliance errors by over 85%. Its enhanced List Plus™ platform empowers brokerages with a macro-level dashboard, giving them a highlevel view of all their listings in real time. For additional details, visit ocusell.ai .

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai , the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry's top brands and leading innovators in the mortgage industry with AI solutions for valuations and appraisals. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale – including property conditions – empowering mortgage, valuation, and appraisal firms with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Its proprietary artificial intelligence technology transforms property imagery into actionable insights, helping clients unlock new value from visual data and providing deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.

About FMLS

First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded in 1957 and is Georgia's largest MLS, serving over 57,000 members across multiple states and countries. As a pioneer in MLS innovation, FMLS remains committed to providing its members with the tools and technologies they need to succeed. For more information, visit https://firstmls.com/ .

