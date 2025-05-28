The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) Announces the Appointment of April Diez, CEO of The Diez Group, to its Board of Directors.

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USHBC recently announced the appointment of April Diez, CEO of The Diez Group, to its Board of Directors. The Diez Group services multiple industries including automotive, specializing in metals processing, with precision-level blanking, cut-to-length lines, laser welding systems, milling, wash and oil capabilities, warehousing and logistics centers. In 1997, Delaco Steel received the distinction of becoming the first minority-owned, steel service center to be awarded Q1 by the Ford Motor Company. The group has been awarded several other distinctions including: GM Supplier Of The Year, Chrysler Pentastar, The Gold Award, Honda Plant Manager’s Award, Ford Manufacturing Excellence Award, The North American Supplier Performance Award, Ford Recognition of Achievement, General Motors Supplier Quality Excellence Award and more.

Her accomplishments were recognized by being named Entrepreneur of the Year by the Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the National Society of Hispanic MBA, The Distinguished Business Leader of the Year Award from the Great Lakes Women's Business Council, USHCC Business Woman of the Year, The Spirit of Frida award, and Role Model of the Year by the GLWBC.

Active in business and civic affairs, Diez serves as a board member for MEMA (Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association), Detroit PAL, and Board member of the Great Lakes Women's Business Council. She served as Vice Chair of the Michigan Hispanic Chamber Board of Directors. Currently she is co-mentoring 11 small business owners for Ford MentorWE.

“It is an incredible honor to join the Board of Directors of the U.S. Hispanic Business Council. As a proud member of a multigenerational, family-owned business, I understand firsthand the challenges the American small business community faces.” said April Diez. “I am proud to take this next step in my journey to give back to our community, champion policy and ensure the American dream is alive and well.”

“The USHBC is incredibly proud to have yet another proven and successful woman entrepreneur join our board of Directors. April Diez represents decades of front-line experience in cornerstone industries of our economy.” stated Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC. “I am confident that her knowledge, perspective, determination and commitment to the American small business community will serve our organization greatly.”

"April and her journey are the living embodiment of the American dream. A family-owned business, propelled to success and setting industry records with each generation, is exactly what we need on our board. On top of being a successful businesswoman, April is a committed philanthropist and volunteer - underscoring our commitment to deliver tangible results to the small business community. I am incredibly excited to witness the change she creates as a member of the USHBC.” stated Don Salazar, Chairman of the USHBC.

About the USHBC

​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring the small business community has a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

