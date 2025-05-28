Immunotherapeutic Targets for Recurrent Medulloblastoma Receives $85K Grant from Brain Cancer Canada

TORONTO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Cancer Canada is proud to award $85,000 to a groundbreaking research project led by Dr. Sheila Singh and her team at McMaster University. The project titled "Lamin B Receptor (LBR) as an Immunotherapeutic Target for Recurrent Medulloblastoma," aims to develop a highly specific and innovative treatment approach for one of the most aggressive forms of childhood brain cancer.

Medulloblastoma (MB) is the most common malignant brain tumour in children and is classified into four subgroups, with Group 3 medulloblastoma (G3MB) representing the most aggressive and deadly form. Recurrence of G3MB following standard treatment is considered incurable, underscoring the urgent need for new therapeutic strategies.

Dr. Singh and her team have identified a novel target for therapy: the LBR, a protein normally located inside healthy cells but aberrantly mislocalized to the surface of G3MB cancer cells. This discovery presents a unique opportunity to develop a cancer-specific chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy. The research will focus on validating LBR-directed CAR-T cells using patient-derived G3MB models and assessing their ability to eliminate human MB tumors in preclinical models.

Dr. Singh explains, “Our discovery of a nuclear envelope protein that aberrantly mislocalizes to the plasma membrane and cell surface ONLY in medulloblastoma cells presents an unexpected opportunity: to selectively target medulloblastoma cells with a CAR T cell killing approach, while normal cells with the same protein safely tucked inside on the nuclear envelope will be spared. This could represent a paradigm shift in how we go about targeting cancer cells with CAR T technology in the future.”

If successful, this approach could offer a highly strategic and precise therapy for patients facing G3MB relapse, providing a new avenue of hope for a population with currently limited treatment options.

Angela Scalisi, Chair of Brain Cancer Canada, states, "I am continuously inspired by the groundbreaking work led by Dr. Sheila Singh and her team. This innovative research not only brings us closer to targeted therapies for one of the most aggressive childhood brain cancers but also exemplifies the power of community support in advancing discovery. Thanks to the generosity of Brain Cancer Canada’s donor community, we are enabling brave scientists like Dr. Singh to pursue bold solutions, and, ultimately, to save lives.”

Humbled to receive funding from communities across Canada, Dr. Singh shares, “We are so grateful to Brain Cancer Canada and its donors from the Gala for Brain Cancer Research, including Saporito Foods, OFA & CFAO, the Oakville Italian Invitational Golf Tournament (In Memory of William MacQueen), and dedicated personal fundraisers from Catherine Wreford and Emily McIntosh, for creating opportunity for our amazing team of cancer researchers. You will give us the chance to pursue what we dream about and enable us to take shots on goal in our pursuit to cure brain cancer.”

This announcement marks the final in a series of six grants awarded during Brain Cancer Awareness Month. Brain Cancer Canada remains dedicated to advancing innovative solutions and fostering hope for those impacted by brain cancer by investing in critically needed research.

While Brain Cancer Awareness Month may be coming to an end, Brain Cancer Canada remains dedicated to our ongoing, relentless fight to improve lives and find a cure. We are committed to pushing boundaries and making progress toward a future where brain cancer can be better understood, treated, and ultimately cured.

Brain Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by primary malignant brain tumors by funding research, advocating for effective treatment options, and investing in neurosurgical technologies. Since 2015, Brain Cancer Canada has directed more than 2.4 million dollars to brain cancer research, to 25 projects at nine institutions, research centres, and hospitals across Canada.

For more detail about this and other research initiatives supported by Brain Cancer Canada, please visit www.braincancercanada.ca

