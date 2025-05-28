INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Digimarc Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - DMRC

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Digimarc Corporation (“Digimarc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DMRC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Digimarc and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until July 7, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Digimarc securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On February 26, 2025, Digimarc reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. Among other items, Digimarc reported a 10% year-over-year subscription revenue decline from $5.6 million to $5.0 million. The Company also reported annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $20 million, compared to $22.3 million for the same period in the prior year. Digimarc attributed the decreases primarily to “a $5.8 million increase in ARR due to the expiration of a commercial contract in June 2024.”

On this news, Digimarc’s stock price fell $11.65 per share, or 43.1%, to close at $15.39 per share on February 27, 2025.

