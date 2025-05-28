INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Krispy Kreme, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - DNUT

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Krispy Kreme, Inc. (“Krispy Kreme” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DNUT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Krispy Kreme and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until July 15, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Krispy Kreme securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On May 8, 2025, before the market opened, Krispy Kreme released its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting that its “net revenue was $375.2 million . . . a decline of 15.3%” and a “net loss of $33.4 million, compared to prior year net loss of $6.7 million.” Additionally, the Company announced that it is “reassessing [its] deployment schedule together with McDonald’s” and “withdrawing [its] prior full year outlook and not updating it” due in part to “uncertainty around the McDonald’s deployment schedule.”

On this news, Krispy Kreme’s stock price fell $1.07 per share, or 24.71%, to close at $3.26 per share on May 8, 2025.

