The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts unveils 2025/2026 season celebrating global excellence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts proudly unveils its bold vision for the 2025/2026 season, setting a benchmark as a leading performing arts venue. The upcoming season will be the biggest in the Chan Centre's 28-year history. With new diversified programming streams and a new membership model, it will showcase a blend of internationally celebrated artists and emerging talent, offering a premium experience in a world-class setting.

Nestled within the University of British Columbia ’s campus, the Chan Centre is a vibrant cultural hub, renowned for its beautiful natural setting, exceptional acoustics and thoughtfully curated programming. As part of its next phase of growth, the Chan Centre is redefining arts and culture in the region, with a commitment to inclusivity and global collaboration. This reflects the venue’s home on Musqueam territory on the West Coast of Canada, and the diverse communities that call the city home. Expanded programming includes international lineups and innovative festivals that amplify emerging voices, fostering deeper connections across cultures. This ambitious undertaking cements the Chan Centre as a premier destination for unforgettable cultural experiences and enriched community engagement.

"We’re thrilled to welcome an incredible lineup of performers who inspire, challenge, and bring people together, celebrating artistic excellence and global perspectives. This year's focus is on bringing unique, first-time performances to the city," said Jarrett Martineau, Head Curator at the Chan Centre. “Our new membership model reflects our dedication to building a vibrant community, giving our patrons more flexibility and exclusive opportunities to enhance their experience with us."

Season Highlights

The 2025/2026 season presents an exciting lineup of innovative programming across various series, offering something for every audience. Featuring an expanded roster, the season includes a diverse range of music, conversation, and interdisciplinary performances, showcasing both internationally acclaimed headliners and emerging voices, fostering inclusivity and enhancing cultural relevance. This season includes the following series:

Chan Centre Presents:

Grammy-winning American bassist, vocalist, and composer known for her unique mix of jazz, Brazilian, Afro-Cuban, and funk influences. Natalia Lafourcade – The Cancionera Tour - September 27, 2025: Mexican singer, songwriter, and producer known for blending pop, rock, jazz, and traditional Latin folk music makes her Vancouver debut. As one of the most awarded Latin artists, she has won multiple Grammys and Latin Grammys for her influential career.

Grammy-winning Pakistani-American singer, composer, and producer whose music blends jazz, folk, pop, and Urdu poetry into evocative global soul soundscapes. Ray Chen - November 2, 2025: This Taiwanese-Australian violinist is known for his expressive performances. He was a winner of the 2008 Yehudi Menuhin and 2009 Queen Elisabeth competitions and has performed with top orchestras worldwide. He is also one of the most followed violinists in the world, with an impressive 1M followers on his social accounts.



“I’m thrilled to be returning to the Chan Centre as part of its upcoming new season!” said Arooj Aftab. “Performing here is always unforgettable – Vancouver’s vibrant energy, welcoming audience, and the venue’s world-class acoustics make it a truly special experience.”

Chan Centre EXP :

Tim Hecker, a Canadian electronic musician, and Fennesz, an Austrian guitarist and composer, are renowned for their innovative ambient sounds. ganavya - November 18, 2025: A vocalist, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and scholar with roots in New York and Tamil Nadu makes her debut in Vancouver. Seamlessly weaves South Indian classical traditions, jazz, and contemporary music for an expansive musical experience.

Co-presented with Vancouver New Music and in collaboration with Indian Summer Festival

Dominique Fils-Aimé - March 7, 2026: Two-time Juno Award-winning singer-songwriter from Montreal, blending blues, jazz, and soul to explore African-American history and social realities, inspired by Billie Holiday and Nina Simone.



“I’m overjoyed to be making my debut at the Chan Centre in Vancouver as part of their 28th season,” said Dominique Fils-Aimé. “This venue has long been on my dream list, and sharing this moment with my West Coast family in such a stunning space fills me with gratitude. I can’t wait to connect through the music.”

Chan Centre Made in Canada:

Canadian author renowned for her award-winning mystery novels set in Quebec. This event will be an evening of conversation in celebration of her latest novel, The Black Wolf. Susan Aglukark and PIQSIQ - April 12, 2026: Inuk singer-songwriter Susan Aglukark and throat-singing duo PIQSIQ will share the stage for a powerful night of performances, blending Aglukark’s mix of Inuit folk, country, and pop with PIQSIQ’s modern twist on traditional throat singing.

Chan Centre Insights:

An Iranian-American chef, author, and educator, renowned for her James Beard Award-winning cookbook Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, which also inspired the acclaimed Netflix documentary series, for the first time in Vancouver. An Evening with Yotam Ottolenghi - February 25, 2026: Israeli-born British chef, bestselling author, and culinary innovator known for vibrant, vegetable-focused, Middle Eastern-inspired cuisine that has transformed modern cooking with bold flavours and creative recipes.

ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl (Come Toward the Fire) Festival : Come Toward the Fire hosted at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts on the unceded, ancestral territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) People, celebrates music, dance, storytelling, film, poetry and food. The event invites all to experience and support Indigenous voices and creativity, with programming that highlights the richness and diversity of Indigenous traditions and contemporary arts. Presented in partnership with Musqueam. Full announcement coming in late June.

The two-day festival will take place on September 20 and 21, 2025.

The artist roster is scheduled to be released in June.

New Membership Model

This season also marks the launch of a new three-tier membership program designed to increase engagement and create a deeper sense of community among members:

Basic Membership: The basic tier is free for University of British Columbia’s students and those under 30. A $50 introductory offer will be available until September. Members get 10% off up to two tickets per event, early ticket access, and 20% off at the Michelin-recommended Wildlight Kitchen + Bar, and free ticket exchanges.

The basic tier is free for University of British Columbia’s students and those under 30. A $50 introductory offer will be available until September. Members get 10% off up to two tickets per event, early ticket access, and 20% off at the Michelin-recommended Wildlight Kitchen + Bar, and free ticket exchanges. Membership Plus: New members can join for $100 until September, then $200. Benefits include 20% off up to two tickets per event, exclusive event promotions, 25% off concessions (excluding alcohol), lounge access, and invites to exclusive events.

New members can join for $100 until September, then $200. Benefits include 20% off up to two tickets per event, exclusive event promotions, 25% off concessions (excluding alcohol), lounge access, and invites to exclusive events. Premium Membership: At $1,000, membership perks include up to two complimentary premium tickets to any show of the season, an exclusive private tour of the Chan Centre, and lunch with a curator.



Current subscribers will be automatically upgraded to Membership Plus and can begin purchasing tickets on June 4, 2025. Basic Members can access tickets starting June 10, 2025, with general sales opening June 13, 2025.

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the Chan Centre continues to deliver unforgettable performances, showcasing diverse talent in a truly world-class setting. Every event is designed to leave a lasting impression on its audience.

Discover more about the 2025/2026 season, explore membership options, or browse the full event lineup at chancentre.com .

About The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts

Since 1997, the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts has earned international acclaim for its striking architecture, world-class acoustics, and exceptional programming, ranking it among North America’s premier performing arts venues. As a cultural cornerstone in Canada, the Chan Centre has expanded its global connections, championed inclusivity, and curated diverse international lineups along with innovative festivals that spotlight emerging voices. Located at the heart of UBC’s campus, its three distinctive venues serve as a vibrant platform for creative exchange, fresh perspectives, and unforgettable cultural experiences. The Chan Centre continues to inspire and engage audiences, solidifying its reputation as a leading cultural hub.