Rincell Expands Product Line with Industry-Leading High-Power Sodium-Ion and 5Ah/5C 21700 Silicon-Graphite Cells

FREMONT, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rincell Corporation, a developer of rechargeable cells based on next-generation chemistries, today announced it is now sampling the highest-power sodium-ion cells for AI datacenter and industrial applications. Rincell’s 18650 sodium-ion cell delivers energy at a 35C continuous discharge rate, meeting the demanding requirements of various high-power applications.

In addition, Rincell announced it has begun pre-production shipments of its high-power, high-energy 5Ah/5C continuous discharge 21700 cells, designed for a range of applications including drones, UAVs, and industrial equipment.

These newly announced products, along with Rincell’s existing high-energy silicon-graphite cells — the 4.1Ah 18650 (RC41) and the 5.8Ah 21700 (RC58) enable Rincell to serve both defense and commercial customers across a wide range of applications.

Jignesh Parikh, Rincell’s Co-founder & CEO, shared his enthusiasm:

“Rincell stands for rapid innovation, and these new products validate our team’s commitment to that mission. We remain focused on creating value for our customers and partners by offering a broad portfolio of safe, high-quality, and high-performance cells tailored for defense and commercial needs.”

Dr. Jagjit Nanda, Rincell’s Co-founder and Chief Scientific Advisor, added:

“Rincell team has been making outstanding progress on our product development roadmap with a strong sense of urgency. We’re excited to deliver these innovative products to our customers.”

Rincell’s 18650 and 21700 high-energy and high-power cells demonstrate exceptional performance, validated by numerous customer evaluations. These results reinforce Rincell’s position as a leader in next-generation cell technologies. The company is currently shipping commercial volumes of its 4.1Ah 18650 (RC41) silicon-graphite cell and is on track to begin volume shipments of the 5.8Ah 21700 (RC58) and 5Ah/5C 21700 (RC50) silicon-graphite cells in CY 2025, making these advanced technologies available to meet growing market demand.

For more information, visit https://www.rincell.com or contact info@rincell.com

About Rincell:

Rincell Corporation was founded to accelerate the electrification of high-impact carbon emission products, fostering a sustainable future with a secure supply chain. Rincell is committed to domestic & allied manufacturing of its high-capacity and performance Silicon-Graphite, & Sodium-ion batteries for government and commercial applications.