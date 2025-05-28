INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Coinbase Global, Inc.- COIN

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Coinbase Global, Inc. (“Coinbase” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COIN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Coinbase and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 5, 2025, media outlets reported that a cybercriminal had exploited a vulnerability in TeleMessage, an archiving and messaging platform that allows organizations to capture and store mobile communications, and that Coinbase was among the companies affected by this hack. Then, on May 11, 2025, Coinbase submitted a Data Breach Notification to the Office of the Attorney General of Maine, which disclosed a data breach occurring on December 26, 2024, and having been discovered on May 11, 2025. Coinbase described the breach as the result of “insider wrongdoing.” On May 14, 2025, Coinbase disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the Company had “received an email communication from an unknown threat actor claiming to have obtained information about certain Coinbase customer accounts, as well as internal Coinbase documentation, including materials related to customer-service and account-management systems [,]” which “demanded money in exchange for not disclosing the information.” Then, on May 15, 2025, Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong announced in a social media post about the hack that criminals had improperly obtained personal data on the exchange’s customers for use in crypto-stealing scams and were demanding a $20 million payment not to publicly release the information. Armstrong said that criminals had obtained the data by bribing Coinbase customer service agents.

On this news, Coinbase’s stock price fell $18.97 per share, or 7.2%, to close at $244.44 per share on May 15, 2025.

