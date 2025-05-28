Frequency Electronics, Inc. Set to Join Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM), a leading provider of precision timing and frequency control products, is pleased to announce that it has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000 and the small-cap Russell 2000 index, effective after the US market opens on June 30, as part of the 2025 Russell index reconstitution.

Tom McClelland, President and CEO at Frequency Electronics, commented, "Being added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index represents an important milestone for FEI and reflects our growing impact as we embrace the proliferated satellite market, and advance our quantum sensor technology. This inclusion demonstrates our progress and enhances our visibility among institutional investors at a critical time for satellite and quantum technologies. As we continue executing our mission to transform cutting edge laboratory discoveries into practical products, we are pleased to have achieved this recognition that comes with expanded access to capital markets and increased liquidity for our shareholders."

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEI) is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. FEI’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides Electronic Warfare (“EW”) sub-systems and state-of-the-art RF and microwave products. FEI has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.

FEI’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to transform discoveries and demonstrations made in research laboratories into practical, real-world products. We are proud of a legacy which has delivered precision time and frequency generation products, for space and other world-changing applications that are unavailable from any other source. We aim to continue that legacy while adapting our products and expertise to the needs of the future. With a relentless emphasis on excellence in everything we do, we aim, in these ways, to create value for our customers, employees, and stockholders.”

