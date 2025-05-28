O2B Early Education Expands Into North Dakota with Acquisition of Bright Futures Learning Centers; Opens New School in Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2B Early Education , a leader in early childhood education, proudly announces a major milestone in its growth strategy with expansion into North Dakota and the grand opening of its 76th location in Alabama.

O2B Kids has acquired two Bright Futures Learning Center schools in North Dakota, marking the company’s first footprint in the state and extending its reach across the Upper Midwest. Simultaneously, O2B celebrates the opening of O2B Kids Capshaw , a brand-new early learning center in Huntsville, Alabama, further cementing its presence in the Southeast.

“We are thrilled to bring O2B Kids’ unique approach to early childhood education to both new and existing communities,” said Andy Sherrard, CEO of O2B Early Education. “Expanding into North Dakota through Bright Futures and opening our 76th school in Alabama on the same day is a powerful reflection of our mission in action — to build joyful learning environments where children establish a foundation for a lifetime of success.”

The newly acquired Bright Futures schools, located in Fargo, ND, will retain their current staff and leadership teams to ensure a smooth transition and continuity for enrolled families. A third location in West Fargo is currently under construction with plans to open early this Fall. Meanwhile, O2B Kids Capshaw will open its doors to families today, offering innovative classrooms, a play-based curriculum, and a safe, nurturing environment designed to support children from infancy through pre-K.

With these additions, O2B Early Education now operates 76 schools across seven states, continuing its mission to make high-quality early education accessible to more families across the country.

About O2B Early Education

O2B Early Education is a nationally recognized provider of early childhood education, offering programs for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and school-age children. With a focus on curiosity, creativity, and connection, O2B Early Education’s mission is to prepare kids for school — and for life.

Media Contact:

Michelle M. González

Vice President of Marketing

O2B Early Education

407-897-9251

Michelle@o2bkids.com

