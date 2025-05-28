BioAdaptives® PawPa™ Regen Provides Breakthrough Stem Cell Support for Pets, Backed by Clinically Proven APBAR® Scale Improvements

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT), through its pets division PawPa™, a leader in premium pet wellness, proudly announces the remarkable stem cell benefits of its flagship product, Regen Dog Chews, validated through rigorous clinical testing and the innovative APBAR® rating system. Designed to restore vitality, enhance comfort, and improve mobility in aging or injured dogs, Regen is revolutionizing pet care by harnessing the power of cellular rejuvenation through stem cells.

Regen Dog Chews are formulated with advanced nutraceuticals and all-natural ingredients, clinically proven to stimulate the release of circulating stem cells - key players in tissue repair and regeneration. In a groundbreaking veterinarian trial, Regen demonstrated a 96.2% increase in circulating stem cells after two weeks, soaring to a 281.3% increase after four weeks. A subsequent canine study mirrored these results, with veterinarians observing significant improvements in dogs’ overall wellness, including shinier coats, enhanced stamina, faster recovery, and improved responsiveness to commands.

To quantify these transformative effects, PawPa™ BioAdaptives® developed the APBAR® rating system (Appearance, Performance, Behavior, Attitude and Responsiveness) a comprehensive tool inspired by the human APGAR score for newborns. The APBAR® scale empowers pet owners to track their dog’s health improvements with measurable criteria:

Appearance : Regen’s natural ingredients nourish the skin and coat, promoting a healthy shine and vibrant posture. Dogs showed noticeable improvements in coat luster within weeks.

: Regen’s natural ingredients nourish the skin and coat, promoting a healthy shine and vibrant posture. Dogs showed noticeable improvements in coat luster within weeks. Performance : Regen showed mobility enhancing properties, with aging dogs regaining their ability to run, jump, and play. Owners reported increased endurance and stamina.

: Regen showed mobility enhancing properties, with aging dogs regaining their ability to run, jump, and play. Owners reported increased endurance and stamina. Behavior : Increased circulating stem cells boosted cellular rejuvenation, leading to more playful and energetic dogs with balanced sleep patterns.

: Increased circulating stem cells boosted cellular rejuvenation, leading to more playful and energetic dogs with balanced sleep patterns. Attitude : Dogs displayed happier, more attentive expressions and balanced moods, reflecting Regen’s anti-aging benefits.

: Dogs displayed happier, more attentive expressions and balanced moods, reflecting Regen’s anti-aging benefits. Responsiveness: Improved focus, obedience, and memory were observed, keeping dogs sharp and engaged.



“Pet owners want results they can see and trust, not just promises,” said James Keener, CEO at BioAdaptives®. “Regen Dog Chews deliver on that commitment. By targeting cellular rejuvenation, we’re helping dogs thrive at every stage of life, and the APBAR® system lets owners measure that progress firsthand. From a shinier coat to joyful leaps, every improvement is a testament to their pet’s vitality.”

Crafted with the highest quality standards, from all-natural ingredients of beneficial cyanobacteria and adaptogens, Regen Dog Chews are veterinarian-recommended and safe, with no adverse effects reported in clinical trials. The tasty treat delivery system ensures dogs love every bite, making it easy for owners to support their pet’s wellness daily.

PawPa™ invites pet owners to experience the difference Regen can make. Start by rating your dog on the APBAR® scale and track their progress with Regen Dog Chews. Available now at PawPa.com. Every wag of the tail, every nuzzle, is a moment for celebration.

Contact:

BioAdaptives, Inc.

Emily Harrison

IR Coordinator

(702)-659-8829

info@bioadaptives.com

2620 Regatta Dr, Suite 102

Las Vegas, NV 89128

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding expected growth, potential benefits of the company's products, and future business opportunities. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com