Corcentric selects Amazon Business to simplify business buying for its customers

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Corcentric, a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, has teamed up with Amazon Business to offer its customers access to hundreds of millions of products – from office supplies to specialized industrial equipment. Through this collaboration, Corcentric enables its e-Procurement customers to access Amazon Business's extensive product selection directly via their Punchout catalogue.

With over eight million customers worldwide, Amazon Business helps a diverse range of organizations - from small and medium-sized businesses to large enterprises, schools, hospitals, nonprofits, and government agencies to streamline and optimize their purchasing processes.

Businesses can now search, compare prices, and complete purchases on Amazon Business while remaining fully compliant with their organization’s purchasing policies and approval workflows through the Corcentric system. As part of the solution, they gain access to exclusive bulk discounts and Amazon Business Prime with over 100 million items eligible for free two-day shipping. These benefits reduce logistical delays and deliver a faster, simpler, and more efficient purchasing experience that provides immediate value.

In addition to streamlining the buying process, the integration enhances spend governance. Automated approvals and detailed invoicing provide procurement and finance teams with greater control and visibility, enabling businesses to enhance budget management and enable data-driven decision-making.

The integration also supports progress towards broader sustainability objectives of businesses within the Corcentric ecosystem, with Amazon Business features available such as Guided Buying and Buy Local making it easier for them to source eco-friendly products from sustainable, local suppliers. This provides added value not only across operational functions but also in meeting long-term organizational goals.

"Together with Corcentric, we're committed to simplifying online procurement for businesses of all sizes. This collaboration brings value to our customers through efficient procurement and cost savings. We understand organizations' evolving purchasing needs, offering flexible payment solutions, bulk pricing, and streamlined buying processes." – Mélissa Essengué, Country Manager, Amazon Business in France

"We're excited to take our business buying offering to the next level by teaming up with Amazon Business. This development will provide our clients with improved access to a wide range of resources, facilitating a more efficient and rapid integration process." - Xavier Pierre-Bez, Vice President, Business & Operations – EMEA at Corcentric

"Amazon Business PunchOut is a valuable tool for addressing our specific purchasing requirements. It provides us with a wider range of products and streamlined logistics, enabling us to find the items we need swiftly and efficiently." – Sébastien BOSERET, Indirect CPO for Maisons du Monde

About Amazon Business

Amazon Business helps millions of customers worldwide—from small businesses, schools, hospitals, non-profit organisations, and government agencies, to large enterprises with global operations—reshape their procurement with cost and time savings, greater productivity, and insightful purchasing analytics. Procurement and business leaders enjoy convenient shipping options on hundreds of millions of supplies across categories like office, IT, janitorial, food service, and professional medical supplies. Customers also have access to a variety of business-tailored features and benefits, including a curated site experience, Business Prime, business-only pricing and selection, single or multi-user business accounts, approvals workflow, purchasing system integrations, payment solutions, VAT invoicing tools, dedicated customer support, and more. Amazon Business is currently available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, and India. For more information, visit the Amazon Business Storefront, Amazon Business Blog, and @AmazonBusiness.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions. We offer a unique combination of technology and payment solutions complemented by robust advisory and managed services. Corcentric reduces stress and increases savings for procurement and finance business leaders by forming a strategic partnership to diagnose pain points and deliver tailor-made solutions for their unique challenges. For more than two decades, we've been a trusted partner who delivers proven results. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com.

