Yellow Network Backs Builders at ETHGlobal Prague with $10K Bounty and Launch of New Grant Program

$10K bounty at ETHGlobal Prague for top projects using ERC-7824 and Nitrolite

New builder grants up to $50K launched to support long-term Web3 development

Global hackathon tour begins, with upcoming stops at ETHKyiv and ETHGlobal New Delhi

San Fransisco, USA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Yellow Network , a Layer 3 protocol pioneering decentralized trading through state channel technology, is deepening its commitment to Web3 development at the upcoming ETHGlobal Prague Hackathon . The company is awarding a $10,000 bounty for innovative applications built using its Nitrolite SDK and the ERC-7824 state channel standard. It is also launching a new builder grant program offering up to $50,000 in funding per project.

The bounty will spotlight teams pushing the boundaries of off-chain computation and peer-to-peer infrastructure. The $4,000 top prize will recognize the best real-world use case built on Yellow’s stack, followed by $3,000 and $2,000 awards for technical excellence and meaningful contributions to Nitrolite or Clearnode. An additional $1,000 will be split between developers who fix open issues on Yellow’s GitHub and submit high-quality pull requests during the hackathon.

Complementing the bounty is the official debut of the Yellow Grant Program , aimed at supporting long-term builders beyond hackathon weekends. The program offers funding, mentorship, technical support, and ecosystem exposure for projects contributing to Yellow’s mission of decentralized, chain-agnostic infrastructure. Grant applications are now open, with the first builder cohort to be selected in June.

The newly launched grant program will prioritize projects across several categories:

vApps for micropayments, DeFi, social tools, and gaming

Developer tooling, including SDKs, dashboards, and middleware

UX and wallet enhancements, such as onboarding flows, plugins, and social integrations

Infrastructure solutions like analytics, monitoring, and cross-chain bridges

“We’re not just supporting innovation, we’re actively co-building it with our community,” said Alexis Sirkia, Chairman of Yellow Network. “The grant program and our expanded hackathon presence reflect our belief that developers are the foundation of the decentralized web.”

As part of its ETHGlobal Prague activation, Yellow is hosting two side events to support and engage local and global developers. On May 21, Yellow led a live online workshop, “ Build to Win with Yellow at ETHGlobal Prague ,” introducing the Nitrolite SDK and ERC-7824. On May 28, the team will co-host “ Pre-Hack & Chill ” in Prague, an informal mixer in partnership with Rootstock.

ETHGlobal Prague kicks off a global tour for Yellow’s developer engagement strategy. The team will next appear at ETHKyiv (June 13–15), followed by ETHGlobal New Delhi (September 26–28), showcasing a growing wave of builders embracing ERC-7824 and the Nitrolite stack.

About Yellow Network

Yellow Network is building the first decentralized clearing network for digital assets, addressing the inefficiencies of traditional crypto trading systems. By leveraging state channel technology and chain abstraction, the protocol drastically reduces latency, enables horizontal scalability, and improves capital efficiency, providing a secure, non-custodial solution to the modern trading ecosystem.

Yellow Network is a project under the Layer-3 Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the adoption of chain-agnostic technologies that accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain. To learn more, visit www.yellow.org.