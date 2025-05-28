XRP News: Martini Market Set To Become The Polymarket of The XRP Ledger

The Rise of DeFi on XRPL

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2025 unfolds, the XRP Ledger is beginning to see the kind of DeFi momentum many in the community have been waiting for. From stablecoin growth and institutional adoption to smart contract innovation, XRPL is entering a new era. One name is already standing out as the protocol to watch Martini Market .

A Familiar Model, Reimagined for XRPL

If you have heard of Polymarket on Polygon, you know the power of decentralized prediction platforms. Now imagine that same speed, transparency and user-powered forecasting on one of the fastest and most efficient blockchains in the world. That is exactly what Martini Market is bringing to XRPL.

Martini Market is the first decentralized prediction market on the XRP Ledger. It allows users to speculate on real-world events using a permissionless on-chain protocol. Whether it is crypto prices, political outcomes, sports results or economic forecasts, users can create or trade markets with just a few clicks and with almost zero fees.

Perfect Timing for a Breakout Protocol

Martini is launching just as XRPL catches serious momentum. Ripple has secured a DFSA license in Dubai, RLUSD stablecoin liquidity is climbing, and XRPL daily transactions are hitting record highs.

The XRP ecosystem is hungry for standout DeFi applications, and Martini Market is arriving at the perfect time.

The $MART Token and Community Incentives

The platform is powered by its native utility token $MRT, which enables market creation, staking rewards, and governance, with a fixed supply of just 10 million tokens, $MRT is designed to reward early adopters and long-term believers.

Holding $MRT tokens gives you the ability to create markets on Martini Market Predictions Market, earn passive income through staking and vote on key protocol decisions.

Built With the Community in Mind

What makes Martini Market even more exciting is its commitment to transparency and community engagement. The team hosts AMAs, joins X Spaces, and stays active on Telegram and Discord. Their roadmap is public, and their litepaper lays out a clear plan: testnet launch, DEX listing, community governance and a full mainnet deployment.

Live and Gaining Traction

This is not just a concept. Martini Market has already launched its official website and released its litepaper.

For investors and crypto users looking to tap into the prediction market narrative on XRPL, this is the opportunity to watch.

Why Prediction Markets Matter Now

Prediction markets remain one of the most underutilized but high-potential areas in crypto. Polymarket has proven that real-time event speculation can attract major interest.

However, Ethereum's congestion and high fees have limited growth. XRPL offers the ideal environment for fast, affordable and scalable, Martini Market is set to take full advantage.

A New Use Case for XRP Holders

As XRP holders seek more than just payments and passive holding, Martini Market offers a new and engaging use case. It transforms user insight into tradable market positions while rewarding participation and knowledge.

Final Word

Martini Market is positioning itself to become the Polymarket of XRPL, a protocol built for speed, fairness and collective intelligence. As the XRP Ledger expands, this could be the prediction market every XRP user has been waiting for.

Explore more:

Website: https://martini.market

X (Twitter): https://x.com/MartiniXRPL

Telegram: https://t.me/martinimarket

Discord: https://discord.gg/Seysbb3x

Contact:

Picard Beaumont

contact@martini.market

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e84cab2-27c4-4e10-8895-0d464764fc68