$7.4 Bn Advanced Distribution Management System (OMS, EMS, DERMS, CIS, GIS) Market - Global Forecast to 2030 with Hitachi, Siemens, Schneider Electric, GE, and Honeywell Dominating

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Distribution Management System Market by Offering, Solution (OMS, EMS, DERMS, CIS, GIS, Meter Data Management System), Service (Professional, Managed), Deployment, Functionality, Organization Size, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global advanced distribution management system (ADMS) market is anticipated to grow significantly, reaching USD 7.41 billion by 2030 from USD 3.52 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 16.0%

This report is essential for new entrants and leaders in the ADMS market and its subsegments, helping stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, position their businesses effectively, and devise suitable go-to-market strategies. It provides a comprehensive understanding of key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This surge is propelled by the imperative for grid modernization, operational optimization, and renewable energy integration. Utilities are adopting ADMS to handle complex distribution networks using unified platforms that enable real-time monitoring, fault detection, and outage management. Smart grid investments, urbanization, and industrialization are driving innovations in managing distributed energy resources and enhancing grid resilience. Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics are integrated within ADMS to prevent disruptions, cut costs, and optimize asset utilization.

The market is chiefly dominated by leading companies with regional presence, such as Hitachi Energy Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric Company (US), and Honeywell International, Inc. (US).

Energy & Utilities Segment to Record Fastest Growth

The energy & utilities sector is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The transformation of energy infrastructure and the adoption of digital energy management systems are key growth factors. Increased investments in smart grid modernization and renewable energy integration are fueling demand for ADMS, enabling utilities to enhance grid reliability, optimize operations, and reduce emissions through AI, predictive analytics, and automation.

SCADA Segment Leads Market Share in 2024

The supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) segment led the ADMS market in 2024, becoming vital for modern grid operations. SCADA systems facilitate real-time monitoring and control of electric distribution networks, enhancing reliability and efficiency by swiftly addressing issues. With the rise of renewable energy sources introducing new challenges, SCADA remains crucial. Its integration with smart grid programs allows effective data flow to central control units, ensuring its dominance in the market despite emerging functionalities like Distribution Network Applications.

The Report Provides Insights on the Following Points:

Analysis of key drivers, such as grid modernization and digital transformation; restraints, like high initial capital investment; opportunities, including advanced analytics adoption; and challenges such as cybersecurity risks.

Product Development/Innovation: Vendors focus on enhancing grid intelligence with AI and machine learning for predictive analytics, automated fault detection, and developing modular, cloud-native ADMS solutions for SMEs. There's a push for tighter integration with distributed energy resource management and geographic data systems, aligning with digital twin modeling and decentralized control.

Market Development: Utilities worldwide are investing in grid modernization and supporting renewable integration, spurred by urbanization and government initiatives. The rise of cloud-based ADMS facilitates broader adoption among small and rural utilities, unlocking new market opportunities globally.

Market Diversification: The ADMS market expands beyond traditional utilities into defense, government, manufacturing, and more, driven by the need for energy efficiency and operational continuity. Modular platforms enable sector-specific deployments, broadening the market's user base.

Competitive Assessment: Major players like Hitachi Energy, Siemens, and Schneider Electric focus on growth, product development, and collaborations to enhance their market position, innovating with AI and cloud-powered ADMS solutions to address evolving grid complexities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 406 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Grid Modernization and Digital Transformation

Rising Integration of Renewable Energy Sources

Adoption of Smart Grid Technologies

Challenges

Cybersecurity Risks and Data Privacy Concerns

Regulatory Challenges and Compliance Complexities

Opportunities

Adoption of Advanced Analytics, Ai, and Ml

Increasing Deployment of Evs and Expansion of Charging Infrastructure

Case Study Analysis

Enhanced Grid Resilience and Safety: Sa Power Networks' Journey With Schneider Electric'S Ecostruxure Adms

Digital Backbone of Grid Modernization: Strategic Integration of Adms and Gis by Us Utility

Seamless Integration of Osii Adms to Modernize Grid Operations for Leading Utility Provider by Hcltech

Company Profiles

Key Players

Siemens

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Eaton

Mitsubishi Electric

Minsiat Acs, Inc.

Landis+Gyr

Itron Inc.

Oracle

Aspen Technology Inc

Tantalus

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Survalent Technology Corporation

Elipse Software

ETAP

Wipro

IBM

Other Players

Hexagon Ab

Energy Hub

Pxise Energy Solutions

Gridbright

Grid4C

Kraken Technologies Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjailj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment