AGRIForce Expands Heat Reuse Infrastructure Across North America, Integrates Automation Through Hiveon Enterprise

Vancouver, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, FL, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriForce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), a diversified infrastructure and technology company focused on agricultural and energy innovation, today announced the strategic expansion of its heat reuse network across multiple agricultural sites in the United States and Canada. This milestone marks a transformative shift in the Company’s operations, where heat is no longer a byproduct — it is now a programmable, high-value asset.

In partnership with Hiveon, a leading infrastructure and automation platform for digital energy ecosystems, AgriForce is now deploying intelligent, mobile, and scalable heat reuse systems to optimize site-level operations. These systems integrate directly with the Hiveon Enterprise platform, allowing AgriForce to dynamically capture, analyze, and act on real-time thermal, agricultural, and energy data.

“Programmable infrastructure is no longer a vision of the future — it’s a present-day imperative,” said Val Holovach, CEO of Hiveon. “AgriForce exemplifies how automation, data integration, and heat reuse can unlock scalable, cross-industry innovation. At Hiveon, we’re proud to enable this shift by delivering the software and energy infrastructure — and the intelligence — that make it possible.”

With all key environmental and energy signals unified in a single system, AgriForce can now automatically optimize operations at the site level — improving efficiency and reducing operational complexity. These automation layers are fully customizable within Hiveon Enterprise and enable:

Optimized heat distribution based on crop cycles, real-time ambient conditions, and seasonal variability



based on crop cycles, real-time ambient conditions, and seasonal variability Dynamic routing of power and mining activity based on thermal output and agricultural demand



based on thermal output and agricultural demand Automated response to external triggers, such as energy pricing, weather patterns, and agri-production events



“This is not just energy efficiency — it’s programmable infrastructure,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriForce. “With Hiveon Enterprise, we now have a system that enables us to scale heat reuse without adding complexity. It’s a powerful step toward automation-driven agriculture and energy synergy.”

The modular infrastructure can be deployed in both off-grid environments — such as gas-powered setups — and grid-connected systems that enable participation in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) programs and demand response markets. Hiveon’s integrated control layer allows for automated grid participation, turning AgriForce’s flexible power assets into intelligent, revenue-generating resources.

AgriForce continues to scale its network of heat reuse sites, applying energy-resilient infrastructure across a range of agricultural climates — from cold-season Canadian grow environments to warm-climate operations in the U.S. This initiative is part of the Company’s broader mission to decarbonize agriculture while increasing yield and productivity through technological synergy.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to solving critical challenges in agriculture, digital infrastructure, and environmental innovation. The Company is focused on building energy-efficient operations that support long-term value creation across its portfolio, leveraging proprietary infrastructure strategies and clean energy assets to drive sustainable growth.

