Organic Coagulant Market to Reach USD 4.40 Billion by 2032, Driven by Stringent Water Treatment Regulations and Eco-Friendly Wastewater Solutions | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, "The Organic Coagulant Market Valued at USD 2.41 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 4.40 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.83% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032."





Organic coagulants are used in various applications, including drinking water, industrial effluents, and municipal sewage. They are based mainly on natural polymeric substances (plant-based), polyamines, and polyDADMAC-based compounds. These molecules can neutralize the colloidal particles, which are negatively charged in nature, so that the effective agglomeration and sedimentation can be achieved with a limited adverse environmental impact. The market growth is mainly driven by the growing emphasis on green chemistry principles, trends in significant bio-based agents becoming more cost-efficient, and supportive policies in some regions targeting zero-liquid-discharge (ZLD) operations.

U.S. Leads Organic Coagulant Market with $739.09 Million in 2024, Driven by Advanced Water Treatment Technologies and Stringent EPA Regulations

The U.S. organic coagulant market was led with a market size of USD 739.09 million, with a CAGR of 7.34% in 2024. It is due to its early adoption of advanced water treatment technologies, stringent environmental regulations, and strong industrial infrastructure. In the U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has stringent discharge standards for wastewater coming from industrial and municipal sources, especially for such pollutants as heavy metals, suspended solids, and new emerging pollutants like PFAS. This hill of regulation has led to the adoption of high-efficiency, eco-friendly organic coagulants in water treatment facilities across the country.

Key Players:

Kemira Oyj

SNF Group

BASF SE

Ecolab

Veolia

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Baker Hughes Company

Solenis

USALCO

Buckman

Organic Coagulant Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.41 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.40 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.83% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Polyamine, PolyDADMAC, Others)

• By Application (Municipal water treatment, Industrial water treatment) Key Drivers • Advancements in Biodegradable Polymer Research Boost the Efficiency of Organic Coagulants

• Government Research Funding Accelerates the Growth and Innovation of Organic Coagulant Technologies.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Organic coagulant held the largest market share, around 45% in 2024. It is due to growing commitment towards sustainability, growing demand for cleaner production processes, and growing regulatory pressure to limit chemical pollution, the organic coagulant is gaining a substantial market share of the global water treatment industry. Based on natural polymer or low-toxicity synthesized compound, organic coagulants result in less amount of sludge, lower health risk, and are more efficient in efficiency to remove contaminants such as suspended solids, oils, and organic matter from water compared to inorganic coagulants such as alum or ferric chloride.

By Application

In 2024, the industrial water treatment segment likely accounted for a majority market share of 62% of the overall market. This is due to the large quantity of wastewater produced and the complexity of wastewater generated through other industrial activities. Industry sectors such as textiles, pulp and paper, oil & gas, mining, food processing, and chemicals require effective treatment technologies to treat suspended solids, dyes, oils, heavy metals, and organic contaminants. In comparison with inorganic coagulants, this trend is due to the increased contaminant removal efficiency, lower sludge production, and better environmental sustainability of the organic over the traditional inorganic options in these sectors.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share, around 41%, in 2024. It is due to advanced water treatment infrastructure, stringent environmental laws, and a strong focus on sustainable industrial practices. U.S. and Canadian water quality regulations, enforced by agencies such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), require that pollutants, including suspended solids, heavy metals, and organic pollutants, be removed from industrial and municipal wastewater. The result of this regulatory environment has been a market pull for high-efficiency, lower-toxicity coagulants. Also, North America has registered numerous water-intensive industries consisting of oil & gas industries, food & beverage industries, pulp & paper, and textile industries, that utilize highly efficient water treatment systems. In addition, the increasing insight into the effect of traditional zero waste inorganics in this region has continued to fuel demand for safer, biodegradable alternatives that are less harmful to the environment and human health. North America continues to command over 30% sales of the global organic coagulant market, availing it a strong R&D backbone provided by major chemical companies in the region to develop next-gen organic coagulants.

Recent Developments

In January 2024 , SNF Group introduced its next generation of all-organic coagulant line, the name was branded as GreenFloc. Generated from renewable resources, these coagulants have low residual monomer content, rapid flocculation kinetics, and good membrane filtration compatibility.

, SNF Group introduced its next generation of all-organic coagulant line, the name was branded as GreenFloc. Generated from renewable resources, these coagulants have low residual monomer content, rapid flocculation kinetics, and good membrane filtration compatibility. In August 2023 , Kemira Oyj formed a strategic partnership with a Southeast Asian biotechnology firm for the co-development of cost-effective chitosan-based coagulants suitable for treating high-turbidity river water in Southeast Asia. Partnership aims to ramp up local sourcing and processing of raw materials for sustainable coagulant manufacturing.

, Kemira Oyj formed a strategic partnership with a Southeast Asian biotechnology firm for the co-development of cost-effective chitosan-based coagulants suitable for treating high-turbidity river water in Southeast Asia. Partnership aims to ramp up local sourcing and processing of raw materials for sustainable coagulant manufacturing. In May 2023, BASF SE expanded its production facility in Germany to boost capacity for polyamine and polyDADMAC coagulants in response to increasing demand across Europe and North America. The company emphasized the use of clean energy and circular inputs in its new plant infrastructure, aligning with its global sustainability roadmap.





