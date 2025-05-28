Hivello’s “Buy Back & Burn” Initiative to Support $HVLO Growth & Sustainability





LONDON and AMSTERDAM, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello, a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetizing idle (computing) resources across multiple DePINs (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), has announced plans to introduce a new “Buy back and burn” initiative, designed to strategically support the long-term value and sustainability of its native token, $HVLO.

Under this initiative, a variable percentage of Hivello’s revenue will be allocated quarterly to buying $HVLO back off the open market and burning it, gradually reducing the circulating supply of $HVLO.

This approach reflects Hivello’s commitment to aligning its business growth with the broader health of its token economy, while reinforcing long-term incentives for its community. Additionally, making the HVLO token deflationary by linking it’s supply to the performance of the rapidly growing Hivello network further aligns the token with the network for all participants.

“We’ve seen how buy back and burn models can boost trust and sustainability when executed correctly,” added Domenic Carosa, Co-founder & Chairman of Hivello. “This initiative helps us stay community-first while building a stronger foundation for HVLO’s future utility and growth.”

About Hivello :

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers.We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

Website | X | Discord | LinkedIn | Youtube

Contact information:

Karla Janse van Rensburg

Marketing coordinator @ Hivello

karla@hivello.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/699380f9-e376-44a0-a660-4befb4737c4a