Aesthetic Lasers Market Size to Surpass USD 8.24 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Demand for Noninvasive Aesthetic Procedures and Advancements in Laser Technology

US & Canada, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the aesthetic lasers market is witnessing significant growth owing to the rising demand for noninvasive aesthetic procedures and advancements in laser technology.

The global aesthetic lasers market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from approximately USD 3.58 billion in 2024 to USD 8.24 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.8%. This surge is driven by increasing demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures, technological advancements, and rising disposable incomes. Key players shaping the market include Lumenis Ltd., Candela Corporation, Cynosure LLC, Alma Lasers Ltd., and Cutera Inc., renowned for their innovative laser technologies catering to various aesthetic applications such as hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and tattoo removal.

Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The aesthetic lasers market value is expected to reach US$ 8.24 billion by 2031 from US$ 3.58 billion in 2024; the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.8% during 2025–2031. The market growth is attributed to the rising demand for noninvasive aesthetic procedures, advancements in laser technology, and growing awareness and acceptance of aesthetic treatments.





2. Rising Demand for Noninvasive Aesthetic Procedures:



Patients increasingly prefer treatments that provide evident results with little pain, downtime, and risk attributes, making laser treatments extremely appealing. The trend is driven by increased awareness regarding cosmetic treatments, and greater acceptance of aesthetic enhancement across all age groups and both sexes—largely impacted by social media on beauty standards.

Non-surgical treatments such as laser hair removal, skin resurfacing, pigmentation corrections, and wrinkle decreases have experienced a sharp increase in popularity owing to their ease and efficacy. Advancements in laser technology, such as fractional, picosecond, and multi-wavelength lasers, have further improved outcomes, decreased side effects, and increased versatility among various skin types, especially darker ones.

The trend toward outpatient procedures with no or minimal recovery time fits well with hectic contemporary lifestyles. Clinics and medspas are now investing heavily in sophisticated laser platforms to keep pace with this rising consumer demand, while manufacturers continue to develop new equipment for improved safety, efficiency, and ease of use. As disposable income and aesthetic awareness increase worldwide, particularly in emerging markets, the need for non-surgical laser treatments will continue to be a major driver of the aesthetic laser industry.

3. Advancements in Laser Technology:



Ongoing innovation has significantly improved the accuracy, safety, and efficacy of laser treatments, owing to which they are more desirable for both practitioners and patients. Contemporary lasers, including picosecond and fractional CO2 systems, provide better results with shorter downtime and fewer side effects than previous technologies.

Technological advancements have widened the spectrum of conditions that can be treated, from hair and tattoo removal to skin resurfacing, pigmentation correction, and scar treatment. The patient base is increased by therapies that can be customized for a variety of skin types and problems due to multi-wavelength and dual-platform technology. AI-assisted features and cooling systems also improve patient comfort and accuracy during treatment, increasing patient satisfaction and encouraging return visits.

Improvements have also seen the creation of more safely used lasers for darker skin types, targeting a previously ignored market segment and boosting inclusion. Further, the introduction of handheld and user-friendly devices has rendered laser treatments more readily accessible to smaller clinics and new markets.

Collectively, these advancements improve clinical results, enhance the patient experience, and lower risks. As research continues and innovations emerge, the aesthetic lasers market will see continued growth.

4. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on type, the aesthetic lasers market is bifurcated into ablative lasers and non-ablative lasers. The non-ablative lasers segment held a larger market share in 2024.

By application, the aesthetic lasers market is segmented into facial & skin tightening, pigmentation disorders, tattoo removal, hair removal, scar treatment, body sculpting & fat reduction, acne reduction, and others. The facial & skin tightening segment dominated the market in 2024.

In terms of end user, the aesthetic lasers market is segmented into dermatology clinics, beauty & wellness centers, medical spas, and others. The dermatology clinics segment dominated the market in 2024.

The aesthetic lasers market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key players: Aerolase Corp, Lumenis Be Ltd, Cutera Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Sciton Inc, SharpLight Technologies Ltd, EI EN SpA, Alma Lasers Ltd, and Cynosure LLC. are among the major companies operating in the aesthetic lasers market.

Trending topics: Laser Treatments for Skin of Color, Preventive Aesthetic Treatments, AI and Machine Learning in Aesthetic Devices, Laser-Assisted Drug Delivery, Virtual Consultations and Digital Platforms, Sustainable Aesthetic Technology.

Headlines on Aesthetic Lasers

Aerolase, a US-based aesthetic laser technology company, launched in India, is targeting the booming aesthetic and dermatology market with its Neo Elite and Era Elite products. The company aims to become a leading player in the market, offering innovative, safe, and effective treatments for Indians.

Quanta System is thrilled to mark a major milestone in 2025, celebrating 40 years of innovation in laser technology.

Alma introduced Alma Harmony, a state-of-the-art aesthetic platform for next-level in-office treatments.

Hahn & Company has successfully completed the acquisition of Cynosure and is now preparing for their integration of Cynosure and Lutronic, uniting two leading global providers of energy-based medical aesthetic treatment systems under the parent company Cynosure Lutronic, Inc.

Cynosure and Lutronic announce merger to create a leading global medical aesthetics technology company.





Conclusion

The increased demand for noninvasive cosmetic procedures, along with technological progress and rising awareness of aesthetic treatments, drives the growth of the aesthetic lasers market. The field of laser technology has evolved through safety enhancements and efficiency improvements along with patient comfort developments, which now enable broader patient demographics to access multiple applications. The market receives additional momentum from growing disposable incomes and medical travel operations, especially in emerging market countries. Market growth will continue at a steady pace due to clinics expanding their advanced laser systems and consumers choosing minimally invasive solutions. The aesthetic lasers market will continue to expand during the upcoming years in light of innovative developments and improved accessibility and acceptance.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including ablative lasers and non-ablative lasers manufacturers—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





