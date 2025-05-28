Is Cloud Mining Worth It? HashFly Goes Global with Its Most Profitable Crypto Plans Yet

New York, USA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







In a bold move set to reshape the cloud mining landscape, HashFly, one of the world’s longest-standing cloud mining providers, has officially announced the global rollout of its most profitable crypto mining plans to date. This strategic expansion offers individuals worldwide a simple and accessible way to earn passive crypto income—without the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise.

A Decade of Trust, Now Open to the World

Founded in 2013, HashFly has earned a reputation for transparency, reliability, and consistent returns. The company has served over 1 million users across 100+ countries, delivering legally compliant mining services powered by state-of-the-art data centers and blockchain infrastructure.

With its 2025 global expansion, HashFly introduces new short-term mining contracts designed to maximize ROI—even for users starting with as little as $200. Select plans now offer potential daily earnings up to $3,600, depending on contract type and investment level.

Key Highlights of the New Cloud Mining Plans:

Global Availability : Secure, legally compliant mining contracts now open to users worldwide.

: Secure, legally compliant mining contracts now open to users worldwide. High-Yield Contracts : Short-term BTC and ETH mining contracts (1 to 3 days) with exceptional profit potential.

: Short-term BTC and ETH mining contracts (1 to 3 days) with exceptional profit potential. Seamless Onboarding : User-friendly interface suitable for beginners and professionals alike.

: User-friendly interface suitable for beginners and professionals alike. Transparent Pricing : No hidden fees. All contract terms, payout timelines, and profit calculators are publicly available.

: No hidden fees. All contract terms, payout timelines, and profit calculators are publicly available. Fast Payouts : Daily automatic payouts in BTC or USDT .

: Daily automatic payouts in or . Advanced Security: 2FA authentication, wallet encryption, and round-the-clock system monitoring.

HashFly 2025 Cloud Mining Contract Details:





Why Now?

As cryptocurrency adoption surges and traditional mining becomes increasingly cost-prohibitive, HashFly’s model offers a low-barrier entry point to passive income through cloud mining. The timing of this global release is intentional, aligning with rising demand from both retail and institutional investors seeking trusted platforms in a volatile market.

"Our mission has always been to democratize crypto mining," said a HashFly spokesperson. "By opening our most profitable plans globally, we’re enabling more people to participate in the digital asset economy safely and successfully—even with minimal starting capital."

How to Get Started

To join HashFly's mining ecosystem:

Visit https://hashfly.com Register with your email address Choose a mining contract that suits your budget Deposit via BTC or USDT Begin receiving automated daily earnings

About HashFly

HashFly is a pioneering cloud mining platform founded in 2013, offering legally compliant, secure, and high-return crypto mining services. With over a decade of proven operational history and more than 1 million users worldwide, HashFly is recognized as one of the most trusted names in the industry.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.