Local Neurosurgeon Jeremy Denning Raises Awareness for National Scoliosis Month

PLANO, Texas, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June is National Scoliosis Awareness Month – an ideal time to explore causes and treatment methods for scoliosis, which affects approximately 7 million people in the United States, as reported by the National Scoliosis Foundation.

“Scoliosis is a condition where the spine curves abnormally, often resembling an S or C shape when viewed from behind. This can lead to spinal or truncal imbalance and pain that may interfere with one’s daily activities,” says Jeremy Denning, MD, a neurosurgeon with Dallas Neurosurgical & Spine and chief of the Neurosurgery Department at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Plano. “Thankfully, early detection and tailored treatment plans can significantly improve quality of life.”

Common scoliosis symptoms include visible symptoms – such as a visible curvature of the spine, uneven shoulders or a tilted pelvis. Other symptoms might include back pain, fatigue, and in severe cases, breathing difficulties and limited mobility. Dr. Denning recommends regular scoliosis screenings by a qualified healthcare professional for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or has high risk factors.

“Most patients are diagnosed during childhood growth spurts, so children around 10-14 years old are considered high risk. Adult cases are less common, but scoliosis can occur at any age, so if you’re experiencing symptoms or have high risk factors, consult a healthcare provider,” explains Dr. Denning. “The exact cause of scoliosis is frequently unknown, referred to as idiopathic scoliosis – but it can also arise from congenital spine defects, neuromuscular disorders or degenerative diseases.”

A family history of scoliosis can increase risk, as can certain neuromuscular disorders. In addition, the National Scoliosis Foundation reports girls as being eight times more likely to develop more serious scoliosis cases, which are severe enough to require treatment. Not all cases require medical intervention, and treatment methods vary, depending on the severity of the condition.

Treatment methods for mild and moderate cases include physical therapy and strengthening exercises and/or bracing. Bracing is used to prevent curve progression in growing children or adolescents. More severe cases may require surgery.

“We always explore nonsurgical treatments first. If those treatments are ineffective or the patient’s condition worsens significantly, then we may recommend surgery,” notes Dr. Denning. “Surgical options range from minimally invasive techniques to correct the curvature, such as vertebral tethering, to more extensive procedures like spinal fusion.”

Dr. Denning adds that patients with mild to moderate scoliosis may find pain relief through at-home remedies such as strengthening and stretching exercises, posture awareness or heat therapy.

A board-certified and fellowship-trained neurosurgeon, Dr. Denning has more than 20 years of experience treating patients. Dr. Denning’s specialties include head injuries, scoliosis treatment, degenerative spine disease, tumor removal and pathology, disc treatment, reconstructive surgery, arthritis treatment and cerebrovascular surgery.

Dr. Denning graduated with honors from Howard Payne University with dual degrees in biology and broadcast journalism. He graduated first in his class from medical school, earning his MD from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Dr. Denning completed his internship in general surgery and a residency in neurosurgery through Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

In addition, Dr. Denning completed a prestigious fellowship in complex and minimally invasive spine surgery at New York University Medical Center and a preceptorship in cerebrovascular surgery under Professor Juha Hernesniemi, one of the world’s foremost authorities on the subject and the chairman of neurosurgery at Finland’s Helsinki University Central Hospital, Töölö Hospital.

Dallas Neurosurgical & Spine is the longest running, privately held neurosurgical group in North Texas, with more than 50 years of experience caring for patients. Located in Plano, Texas, the nationally renowned neurosurgical care center draws patients from all over the United States, treating approximately 6,000 patients per year. The practice’s doctors are widely regarded for their exceptional skill, specialized training and patient-centered approach. For more information, visit https://www.dallasneurosurgical.com.

