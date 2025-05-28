Belgrade, Serbia – May 21, 2025

How Did Eastern Europe Become the New Global Destination for Digital Marketing? And why are companies from the USA and Western Europe increasingly choosing to collaborate with marketing agencies from this region, such as POSH & MEDIA?

Over the past decade, Eastern Europe has become one of the key players in the global IT and digital industry. World Bank data highlights the region's impressive growth in digitalisation and technological innovation, establishing it as a vibrant hub for startups, the IT sector, and digital marketing.

Eastern Europe, particularly the Balkans, boasts a rich history of producing exceptional technological minds, like Nikola Tesla, Mihajlo Pupin, and Milutin Milankovic, so this trend comes as no surprise. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the online transformation has accelerated, and a prime example of this dynamic growth is Tea Dabetic, the founder and director of the digital marketing agency POSH & MEDIA.

Faced with the challenges brought about by the pandemic, Tea made a strategic decision to turn the crisis into an opportunity for growth. By establishing and nurturing a flexible and efficient remote work model, her agency has successfully engaged top-tier professionals across Eastern Europe in diverse fields such as creative development. digital marketing, and strategic marketing planning.

At the same time, this approach has unlocked global collaborations, connecting POSH & MEDIA, with a growing portfolio of clients worldwide. In that context, Tea shared several key insights into the potential of the digital ecosystem in Eastern Europe and the Balkans.

What Sets Eastern European Marketing Agencies Apart in the Global Digital Arena?

TEA: The Balkan marketing scene stands out for its high level of professionalism and the ability to deliver fully personalised digital solutions within exceptionally tight deadlines. Crucially for clients, these high-quality services come at significantly more competitive price points compared to established Western agencies. The fact that Balkan agencies offer lower prices is primarily due to the lower labour expenses in the region, providing us with a distinct advantage and a stronger negotiating position.

Historically, Western companies have often outsourced their marketing operations to markets like India and Singapore. However, Eastern European agencies bring together experts who are geographically and culturally closer to Western markets. This proximity allows for a deeper understanding of Western business needs, enabling us to craft marketing campaigns and messaging that resonate precisely with Western audiences and are readily understood. This cultural alignment is a key driver behind the increasing number of clients choosing to partner with us.

How Do You Envision the Future of Digital Marketing in the Age of AI?

TEA: The digital marketing landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. AI tools and automation are already streamlining analytical processes, and their influence will only intensify. We are among the pioneers in integrating AI into daily operations, allowing us to optimise strategies and enhance efficiency. However, AI also presents significant challenges, notably the potential for job displacement across various industries, which will create complex issues for workforce management and brand reputation.

This is precisely why Employer Branding will become a critical focus for major corporations. Strengthening communication in this area—both internally and externally—will be paramount for maintaining a robust brand presence. This is where our expertise becomes indispensable.

In today's fast-evolving talent market, an effective Employer Branding strategy must be underpinned by smart digital marketing, be fully optimised, and backed by AI-powered solutions. Yet, even with increasing automation, human connection will remain central—successful companies will integrate AI while maintaining an authentic, people-first approach.

What Makes Eastern European Marketing Experts Stand Out from the Crowd?

TEA: When it comes to Eastern European digital marketing professionals, our approach is unique. At POSH & MEDIA, we don't simply act as external consultants—we become an extension of our clients' in-house teams, ensuring profound involvement and fostering long-term relationships. For us, it's not just about transactions; it's about building lasting partnerships.

We have a strong grasp of corporate approval processes, which can sometimes cause delays. Unlike traditional agencies, we don't charge penalties for client-side hold-ups. Instead, our priority is to cultivate trust and encourage seamless collaboration. This philosophy of fair play is fundamental to our business ethos.

Furthermore, our creative process is fresh, modern, and dynamic, consistently delivering marketing solutions that capture attention, shape positive brand perception, and drive measurable results. This dedication to innovation and efficiency is the reason why our partnerships are long-lasting.

Can a Fully Remote Work Model Meet Clients' Expectations?

TEA: The very nature of our services—encompassing design, strategic marketing development, and digital marketing execution—makes online and remote work highly effective for our team. We conduct client meetings online. Having operated on a fully digital basis for five years, this model has become standard practice, not just for us but also for the companies we collaborate with.

However, we also recognise the importance of human interaction. While digital communication offers undeniable efficiency, there are times when face-to-face engagement is invaluable. To that end, in addition to our headquarters in Belgrade, we are excited to be opening a new POSH & MEDIA office in London this year or early next year.

As our client base continues to expand across the UK and wider Europe, our aim is to provide them with readily available opportunities for direct, in-person contact and collaboration with our team whenever needed.

Business is digital, but relationships remain personal.

