InsureMyTrip Predicts a Rise in Claims this Hurricane Season

Warwick, RI, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With NOAA forecasters predicting an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season for 2025, InsureMyTrip is urging travelers to take extra precautions as the season approaches (beginning June 1), not only for potential weather disruptions, but also for the possibility of filing travel insurance claims related to storms.
Claims related to hurricanes and severe weather are expected to spike during the summer and fall months – and they can also take longer to process due to high volume. The experts at InsureMyTrip have identified the top reasons storm-related claims get denied or delayed, and how travelers can better prepare.
Most Common Claim Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)
-
- Waiting too long to buy travel insurace - Policies must be purchased before a storm is named to qualify for hurricane-related coverage. Buy early.
- Missing documentation – Save everything: receipts, airline alerts, hotel cancellation notices, and proof of storm impact. If your trip is interrupted, you’ll need a paper trail.
- Assuming you're covered for everything – Travel insurance doesn’t cover every weather scenario. Read the fine print and check if “Cancel for Any Reason” (CFAR) coverage is available.
- Not reporting the incident on time – Filing late is a common reason claims get denied. File as soon as possible after returning home.
- Lack of proof the storm directly affected travel – When filing a claim, travelers often need evidence the weather event directly caused delays, cancellations, or other disruptions.
-
- Know your plan – Understand what triggers coverage before a storm threatens your trip.
- Document everything – Keep receipts, unused tickets, and even weather alerts.
- File early – Don’t wait. Some providers have claim deadlines.
- Take photos – If items are lost or damaged, pictures can help validate your claim.
- Ask for help – InsureMyTrip customers have access to a support service that works directly with insurance providers to resolve issues, review denied claims or assist with disputes.
Quick Tips for a Smoother Claims Process
Media Contact:
Meghan Kayata
Press@insuremytrip.com
About InsureMyTrip
You like options. We do too. It’s simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. As the authority on travel insurance, InsureMyTrip is committed to empowering travelers to make informed decisions by leveraging technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.
SOURCE: InsureMyTrip