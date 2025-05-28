InsureMyTrip Predicts a Rise in Claims this Hurricane Season

Warwick, RI, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With NOAA forecasters predicting an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season for 2025, InsureMyTrip is urging travelers to take extra precautions as the season approaches (beginning June 1), not only for potential weather disruptions, but also for the possibility of filing travel insurance claims related to storms.

Claims related to hurricanes and severe weather are expected to spike during the summer and fall months – and they can also take longer to process due to high volume. The experts at InsureMyTrip have identified the top reasons storm-related claims get denied or delayed, and how travelers can better prepare.

Most Common Claim Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)