Calgary refugees have their healthcare services saved temporarily thanks to Calgary Health Foundation donors

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary Health Foundation is proud to announce a commitment to the Calgary Refugee Health Clinic, one that will secure its operations for the next two years. The $550K promise, made possible thanks to corporate and community Foundation donors, comes less than six months after the clinic announced they would cease operations if they couldn't secure new funding.

"We are pleased to say we can provide funding for the Calgary Refugee Health Clinic for the next two years. Thanks to our donors, Calgary’s vulnerable newcomers will continue to have a place to get comprehensive medical services by professionals specializing in refugee care. We are proud to lead this two-year commitment—and we welcome others who want to ensure this care continues to contribute.” Paul Rossmann, President & CEO, Calgary Health Foundation

Clinic leadership shares this sentiment:

“This donation from Calgary Health Foundation has stabilized the clinic. We were at the point of saying we had to close.” Dr. Rachel Talavlikar, Medical Director, Calgary Refugee Health Clinic.

Unfortunately, the substantial gift does not preclude the need for additional financial support. This is especially true where staff are concerned.

For example, the clinic previously had an interdisciplinary team of over 30 people. Moreover, the clinic had in-house allied health professionals, case managers, patient navigators, registered nurses, social workers, dieticians, mental health therapists, and psychologists. Most of those positions have been lost. The clinic now functions on a shell team of 5.

“Realistically, we have a long way to go to fundraise to rebuild the integrated, team-based model that has set a national benchmark for excellence in refugee healthcare. We are so thankful to donors who support our clinic and the critical work we do.” Dr. Talavlikar.

One such donor is TD Bank Group. Its largest corporate donor, TD Bank Group is a long-time supporter of the clinic having committed $700K to their work.

The clinic provides an array of supports and services, including initial health assessments, screening tests, access to vaccinations, dental and pharmacy care, treatment for acute and chronic health concerns, prenatal support, cognitive assessments, counselling, and help with transportation and resettlement. A team that includes physician specialists in family medicine, infectious diseases, psychiatry, and internal medicine work together to offer these supports.

In addition, with translation services in place, the team can help patients access social services and settlement agencies and, after some time, assist them in transitioning to permanent care in the community.

“Providing them with the supports they need for a healthy start is key. It’s important for all of us because we can identify their needs and manage them. It’s much more cost efficient to treat them now, instead of them ending up in the emergency room with dangerously high blood pressure or low blood sugar. An example is if they have a disability and need access to a wheelchair, or if they’re a child that has cognitive delays that have never been diagnosed or identified. We help support them and navigate that process.” Dr. Talavlikar.

With over 2500 active patients and 25,000 medical and allied health appointments offered to users every year, the clinic’s interdisciplinary programming is an invaluable service that reduces the strain on the health care system and cares for our city’s vulnerable newcomers.

Refugees often face significant barriers to accessing healthcare. Calgary happens to be one of the primary ports of entry for refugees in Canada. The city’s refugee health program is recognized as the gold standard, not only in Canada, but globally, something that Dr. Talavlikar is immensely proud of.

“All of us benefit when refugees can stabilize and have their transitions well supported.”

Mr. Rossmann emphasizes that although the commitment means relief for the clinic in the short term, made possible through donor generosity, the need for ongoing support is still there:

“This two-year commitment from Calgary Health Foundation is a quick response to an urgent need—and we invite others to join us in supporting the clinic’s critical work.”

