Rapsodo Elevates Its Golf Performance Tracking with Introduction of Two New Club Data Metrics on the MLM2PRO

ST. LOUIS, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , a leading sports data and performance technology company, has added two new key club data metrics, club path and angle of attack, to its award-winning mobile launch monitor, the Rapsodo MLM2PRO . The additions bring the total number of key golf metrics available through the Rapsodo MLM2PRO to 15 for users with an MLM2PRO premium membership. The additions complement Club Head Speed and Smash Factor to round out the best performance indicators to help any golfer understand and improve their swing for shot accuracy, consistency and distance.

Club path measures the direction the club head moves at the moment of impact relative to the target line. Having a positive club path indicates that the club head is moving from the inside to the outside of the target line. Conversely, a negative value indicates movement to the left, outside to inside. Avoiding the extremes and maintaining a more neutral club path is optimal for improved accuracy and increased distance.

Angle of Attack refers to the vertical direction the club head moves at impact. The angle can be positive or negative and is key to optimizing distance and trajectory. For example, a driver performs best in an upward motion, or positive angle of attack, because it optimizes ball launch, reduces spin and increases the total carry, allowing for a higher, more controlled ball flight for distance. Irons are typically optimized with a downward strike, or negative angle of attack. The downward strike with an iron is key for controlling spin and trajectory, helping the ball land solidly on the green instead of bouncing off to the sand.

The addition of the new metrics continues to prove Rapsodo’s commitment to innovating its products and delivering unparalleled performance. Golfers of all skill levels can enjoy top-tier, instant, detailed feedback at their fingertips to help lower their scores. The all-in-one device also offers access to 30,000 simulated courses, providing professional-grade, multi-dimensional views of golf courses worldwide, to practice anywhere, anytime.

“These new key golf metrics not only expand the performance of club data available to our users, but they also reinforce our promise to continually innovate and deliver more value through the MLM2PRO Premium Membership platform,” said Pete Gibbons, director of golf at Rapsodo. “Using the MLM2PRO to perfect one’s swing can help even the most novice of golfers shave off three to four bad shots a round, which could be the difference between breaking 100 for the first time. For experienced golfers, perfecting these metrics could take their game into the upper 4% of all golfers, breaking 80.”

All MLM2PRO ($699.99) devices include a free 45-day trial of the MLM2PRO Premium Membership. The annual membership is $199, and a lifetime membership is $499. The new metrics will be delivered to existing users through a firmware and app update.

For more information, visit rapsodo.com and see the media kit here .

About Rapsodo

Rapsodo defies limits with affordable, professional-grade technology to enhance the way athletes play across the world. Used by MLB teams, NCAA Division I Champions, and elite PGA coaches, Rapsodo technology has earned multiple MyGolfSpy's Best of Golf Awards and the Official Player Development Partner of USA Baseball, affirming Rapsodo’s leadership in golf, baseball, and softball tech. Do what you didn't think was possible. Play Without Limits. Play with Rapsodo. Discover more at Rapsodo.com .