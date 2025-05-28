MRO Protective Coatings Market to Reach USD 8.72 Billion by 2032, Driven by Aging Infrastructure and Rising Focus on Asset Longevity | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MRO Protective Coatings Market is valued at USD 5.91 billion in 2024, the market is projected to grow to USD 8.72 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.99% during the forecast period 2025 to 2032.





MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) protective coatings are unique surface treatments that are applied to structures, equipment, and machinery to safeguard them from environmental wear, corrosion, abrasion, and chemical elements. With more and more industries and municipalities focusing on preventive maintenance rather than reactive repairs, knowing where advanced coatings can prolong the life of those assets while reducing downtime and maintaining safe conditions is essential. Greater demand is also backed up by ageing public infrastructure, ageing industrial plants, and offshore installations that require maintenance and corrosion protection more than ever before.

At the same time, sustainability goals are transforming the coatings industry, and manufacturers are working on low-VOC, waterborne, and high-solids formulations as environmental regulations become more stringent. In addition, the innovations in smart coatings having self-healing, anti-microbial, or temperature-responsive properties are being incorporated into the MRO solutions that are used in mission-critical operations, which makes them even more useful.

U.S. Leads MRO Protective Coatings Demand with $850.49 Million Market in 2024 Driven by Aging Infrastructure and Industrial Growth

The U.S. market leads with a market size of USD 850.49 million in 2024 and with a market share of 71%. It can be attributed to its massive stock of aging infrastructure, a high level of industrial activity, and rigorous regulatory standards. The country has an immediate need to preserve failing and crumbling public obligations like wrecked bridges and rotten pipelines, and the water systems and transportation networks, lots of which have outlived their designed lifespan. This has driven huge investments to maintain and protect assets, with coatings being paramount to controlling corrosion and structural preservation. Moreover, in a regional perspective, high-performance MRO coatings demand is projected to increase in other end-use industries such as oil & gas, power generation, aerospace, and manufacturing, among others.

Key Players:

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries

Axalta Coating Systems

Jotun

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

Hempel A/S

Chugoku Marine Paints

Belzona International Ltd.

Weilburger Coatings GmbH

MRO Protective Coatings Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.91 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.72 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.99% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Product Type (Epoxy Coatings, Polyurethane Coatings, Acrylic Coatings, Alkyd Coatings, Others)

•By Application (Abrasion Protection, Corrosion Resistance, Chemical Resistance, Intumescent (Fire Protection), Others)

•By End-use Industry (Marine, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Infrastructure, Water Treatment, Others) Key Drivers • Infrastructure Rehabilitation Initiatives Spur Demand for Advanced Protective Coatings in Industrial Maintenance

• Cost-Effective Low-VOC Coatings Adoption Drives Sustainable Market Expansion in Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The epoxy coatings segment held the largest market share, around 40.5% in 2024. It is owing to its excellent performance properties and usability over a broad range of services. Epoxy coatings, which have excellent adhesion, chemical resistance, mechanical strength, and durability, are a well-established solution that excels in protecting critical assets in demanding industrial settings. Elastomeric coatings form a vapour barrier offering a durable and rugged, yet flexible coating to resist abrasion, corrosion, and moisture, as well as chemical exposure. These are paramount challenges for infrastructure and industrial equipment.

By Application

Corrosion resistance coatings held the largest market around 46.9%, in 2024. It is due to corrosion-resistant coatings that are vital in adding life to assets and ensuring the reliability of these assets that are subjected to hostile environments, which contributes a significant share to the usage of MRO protective coatings. Corrosion is one of the major causes of deterioration of metal structures and failure of equipment, especially in oil & gas, marine, transportation, and infrastructural facilities where metal surfaces are constantly subject to moisture, chemicals, salt, and temperature fluctuations.

By End-Use Industry

The marine industry segment held the largest market share, approximately 37.1% in 2024. The industry demands durable and high-performance coatings for marine applications that can not only withstand harsh elements but also one of the most corrosive environments. Continuous exposure of Ships, Offshore platforms, Docks, and underwater structures to moisture, saltwater, UV rays, and biological growth results in faster corrosion and structural deterioration. In the maritime industry, MRO coatings help in the protection of hulls, ballast tanks, decks, and other components from rust and fouling and mechanical wear.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of around 39.3% in 2024. It is attributed to the rising pace of industrialization, infrastructural development, and widening base of manufactured goods in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries. In the region, large investments in power generation, oil & gas, transportation, marine, and other asset-intensive sectors have increased the demand for recurrent maintenance and protective solutions to extend the life of their assets and the performance. The need for coatings to resist corrosion, wear, and damage from the environment arose from aging infrastructure in mature economies like Japan and the swift construction boom in emerging economies. In addition, the domestic coating manufacturers ' low production costs and increasing awareness of preventive maintenance advantages in this region will boost the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

In February 2024 , PPG Industries announced its newest high-build epoxy coating technology for demanding industrial and offshore environment installations. The new product line, called PPG AMERCOAT UltraShield, offers improved chemical resistance and longer service life that helps reduce maintenance cycles and the cost of operations.

, PPG Industries announced its newest high-build epoxy coating technology for demanding industrial and offshore environment installations. The new product line, called PPG AMERCOAT UltraShield, offers improved chemical resistance and longer service life that helps reduce maintenance cycles and the cost of operations. In October 2023, AkzoNobel's eco-friendly, high-temperature MRO coating is designed to provide long-term protection for refinery and petrochemical equipment, with a lower VOC footprint. The product is in conjunction with AkzoNobel's sustainability objectives, with high durability and rapid drying times.





