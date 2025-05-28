Boulder County Wildfire Fund sets June deadline for Housing Support Program applications

BOULDER, Colo., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County set an end-of-June deadline for Marshall Fire-affected households to apply for funding through the Boulder County Wildfire Fund Housing Support Program.

Launched in November 2023 to support qualified households experiencing financial hardship due to the sunsetting of additional living expense, aka ALE, insurance, the foundation allocated over $1.5 million from the Boulder County Wildfire Fund to support the needs of qualifying community members.

“As more Marshall Fire-affected families move into their new homes, having a dedicated program for housing support is increasingly less necessary,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County. “We will continue to support temporary housing needs for affected families through the Unmet Needs Fund but will sunset the standalone Housing Support Program alongside the Rebuild Fund. We encourage anyone needing new support to apply by June 30, 2025.”

As of December 2024 — three years after the Marshall Fire damaged or destroyed over 1,000 homes in southeastern Boulder County — 87 households, comprised of both homeowners and renters, had received funding through the Housing Support Program. Over $1.3 million has been disbursed, with more than $15,000 going to each household on average.

Support will be provided to households with active funding through the program through their approval dates. The closure of the Housing Support Program aligns with the previously announced closure of the Boulder County Wildfire Fund Rebuild Grant. Qualifying Marshall Fire-affected households are encouraged to apply for the Rebuild Fund and Housing Support Programs by June 30, 2025, at disaster-recovery.impactdf.org.

The community foundation will continue to offer ongoing support, including housing support, through the Unmet Needs Fund, which provides financial support to lower-income, fire-affected community members. The Unmet Needs Program will remain open to applications until further notice. Qualifying community members can apply at disaster-recovery.impactdf.org.

Community Foundation Boulder County also encourages community donations to the Boulder County Wildfire fund by June 30, 2025, at commfound.org/bcwf-give.

For more information on the work of the Housing Support Program and the Boulder County Wildfire Fund, see Community Foundation Boulder County’s three-year report.





