Sternal Closure Systems Market Size to Grow USD 6.32 Billion by 2031 with 6.1% CAGR, Advancements in Surgical Techniques and Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Fuel | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the sternal closure systems market is witnessing significant growth owing to the advancements in surgical techniques and the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

The sternal closure systems market analysis focuses on advancements such as rigid plate fixation systems and bioabsorbable sternal closure devices. These advancements are expected to accelerate the market growth in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Titanium-based systems dominate due to their biocompatibility and strength. Key players include Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Zimmer Biomet, KLS Martin Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Stryker Corporation.

To explore the valuable insights in the sternal closure systems Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005200/

Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The sternal closure systems market value is expected to reach US$ 6.32 billion by 2031 from US$ 4.22 billion in 2024; the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1% during 2025–2031. The market growth is attributed to the advancements in surgical techniques, the rising incidence of CVDs, and technological innovations in closure devices.



2. Advancements in Surgical Techniques:



Conventional open-heart surgeries involving full sternotomy are progressively being supplemented or substituted by cutting-edge methods such as minimally invasive surgery (MIS), robotically assisted procedures, and enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocols. These technologies necessitate sternal closure systems to offer greater stability, support smaller incisions, and enable quicker healing.

Rigid plate fixation systems, bioabsorbable implants, and individually designed implants are now available to address these changing surgical needs. These technologies provide better biomechanical stability compared to traditional wire cerclage, minimizing the chances of complications such as sternal dehiscence, non-union, and postoperative infections. Sternal closure systems that facilitate quicker patient mobilization and shorter hospital stays are being preferred by surgeons nowadays, which is consistent with contemporary healthcare priorities of efficiency and value-based care.

Furthermore, the movement toward patient-specific procedures, such as 3D-printed implants and hybrid surgical techniques, has driven the demand for flexible and precision-driven solutions in closure. With the emergence of sophisticated surgical procedures and a surge in minimally invasive techniques, the demand for sophisticated, dependable closure systems rises even higher. Such a progression in surgical technique continues to drive innovation within the sternal closure systems market, ensuring ongoing worldwide growth.

3. Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs):



The increasing prevalence of CVDs is the key driver for the sternal closure systems market. Heart disease is the major cause of death globally, and as populations age, become less active, and consume poor diets, coronary artery disease, heart valve abnormalities, and congenital heart disease get more prominent. These ailments frequently necessitate surgical procedures such as coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), heart valve replacement, or corrective surgeries—most of which involve a median sternotomy, in which the sternum is opened to reach the heart.

The surgical procedure requires successful postoperative sternal closure to facilitate successful healing, reduce complications such as sternal dehiscence or infection, and enable quick patient recovery. With the rate of cardiac surgery increasing each year, particularly in high-burden areas such as North America, Europe, and developing economies in Asia Pacific, the demand for sophisticated sternal closure systems such as rigid fixation plates, bioabsorbable implants, and patient-specific solutions has increased dramatically.

In addition, hospitals are shifting focus toward outcome-driven care, which makes durable, safe, and patient-comfortable closure methods the need of the hour. This trend, driven by the increasing CVD burden, is likely to continue driving innovation and uptake in the global sternal closure systems market.

4. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on product, the sternal closure systems market is bifurcated into closure devices and bone cement. The closure devices segment held a larger market share in 2024.

By procedure, the sternal closure systems market is segmented into median sternotomy, hemisternotomy, bilateral thoracosternotomy, and others. The median sternotomy segment dominated the market in 2024.

In terms of material, the sternal closure systems market is segmented into titanium, polyether ether ketone, stainless steel, and others. The titanium segment dominated the market in 2024.

The sternal closure systems market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.

Stay Updated on The Latest sternal closure systems Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005200/

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key players: Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; A&E Medical Corporation; B. Braun Melsungen AG; DePuy Synthes; Acute Innovations LLC; KLS Martin Group; IDEAR S.R.L.; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; ABYRX, Inc.; and Kinamed Incorporated are among the major companies operating in the sternal closure systems market.

Trending topics: Advancements in Closure Devices, Emergence of Bioadhesive Materials, Integration of Robotic and Minimally Invasive Systems, Development of Smart and Biodegradable Systems.

Headlines on Sternal Closure Systems

DePuy Synthes, The Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson and part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, announced the launch of the MatrixSTERNUM Fixation System, a plate and screw fixation system to help stabilize and secure the front part of the chest wall after open-heart surgery and chest surgery.

Able Medical Devices announced the launch of Valkyrie Looped Sternotomy Sutures. The stainless-steel looped wire sutures are used to close a patient’s chest after open heart surgery.

Zimmer Biomet has acquired A&E Medical and its complete portfolio of sternal closure devices – including sternal sutures, cable systems, and rigid fixation – along with a range of single-use complementary temporary pacing wire and surgical punch products.





Purchase Premium Copy of Global sternal closure systems Market Size and Growth Report (2020-2030) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005200/

Conclusion

The sternal closure systems market is witnessing high growth due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements in surgery. The introduction of rigid plate fixation, bioabsorbable technology, and patient-specific 3D-printed implants has improved outcomes through greater stability and lower complications. Migration toward minimally invasive procedures and improved infection control drives the need for advanced closure solutions. Growth in awareness among medical professionals and positive reimbursement policies are also driving market uptake. Therefore, the market is expected to continue to propel as technology improves and the demand for efficient, safe sternal closure techniques increases worldwide.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including closure devices and bone cement manufacturers—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Talk to Us Directly: https://tawk.to/chat/5d5a708ceb1a6b0be6083008/1i44d98rb

Trending Related Reports:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/wound-closure-devices-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/arteriotomy-closure-devices-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/bone-cement-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/orthopedic-bone-cement-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/bone-broth-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Home - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/