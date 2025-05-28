U.S. Senator John Curtis Visits Utah Manufacturing Facility Producing Fluence Battery Modules; Highlights Energy Jobs and Domestic Battery Supply Chain

ARLINGTON, Va., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (Nasdaq: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, operational services, and asset optimization software, welcomed U.S. Senator John Curtis (R-UT) to the Utah-based manufacturing facility that is producing Fluence’s battery modules. The visit spotlighted Fluence’s growing investment in U.S.-based manufacturing and its leadership in building a resilient domestic supply chain for battery energy storage solutions that has been accelerated by the availability of federal tax credits that directly support manufacturing in the United States.

Senator Curtis toured the U.S. domestic manufacturing facility and joined Fluence executives for a press conference and discussion centered on the economic and strategic benefits of U.S. domestic energy production and manufacturing.

“As energy demand continues to grow, we need an all-of-the-above approach that supports Utahns and provides the long-term certainty businesses need to invest and expand,” said Senator Curtis. “In Utah, we’ve seen firsthand how smart policies—like energy tax credits—can drive innovation, strengthen our economy, and create real opportunity. I was pleased to visit Fluence’s energy storage operations at the manufacturing facility in Tooele County to see the value of these incentives in meeting both our energy production and economic development goals.”

Since first announcing operations in the manufacturing facility in Utah in 2022, Fluence has quickly expanded its U.S. domestic manufacturing footprint, sourcing battery cells from a supplier in Smyrna, Tennessee—the first facility in the United States to manufacture LFP battery cells for utility-scale stationary energy storage. The company is working with manufacturing partners to ramp up the use of U.S. domestic manufacturing facilities in Arizona and Texas, further anchoring its commitment to onshoring production in the United States of every major product and component of its grid-scale battery energy storage systems for U.S. demand.

“We’re proud to host Senator Curtis and show firsthand how U.S. federal policy is translating into high-impact local manufacturing investment,” said John Zahurancik, President, Fluence Americas. “When the industry first started putting battery storage onto the grid in 2008, the core equipment was sourced from facilities in the United States. Since then, production has largely shifted overseas, even though U.S. domestic demand has skyrocketed. This facility is building the future of energy storage right here in Utah, and we’re helping to build the foundation for the United States to once again be a leader in battery manufacturing.”

Fluence’s solutions support a more flexible, reliable, and modernized power grid. By expanding access to U.S. manufacturing and sourcing U.S. domestically produced materials, Fluence is supporting the United States’ growing energy demand and energy security goals while contributing to regional economic growth.

A short video recap featuring remarks from Senator Curtis and John Zahurancik is available here.

